The 'Green' proposal for GAA Championship given thumbs up by Central Council

It looks odds on that there will be a new look to the race for Sam Maguire in 2023 after the Green proposal received the approval of the GAA Central Council in Croke Park on Saturday.

With the Red proposal being withdrawn, it was an easy decision for delegates. The Red proposal was an updated version which was almost adopted late last year, not reaching the required two thirds majority. It would have seen the provincial championships played early in the year with the league being the main route to the Sam Maguire.

The Green proposal, which will now be put to National Congress next week for approval, was a new plan put together by a sub-committee which will see the provincial championships retained. The eight provincial finalists will go forward to a round robin series of four groups of four. The other eight participants will be the teams who have the highest league placings (when the eight finalists are excluded).

After the round robin series, the four group winners will qualify automatically for the All-Ireland quarter-finals with the second and third placed teams in the four groups playing off for the other four places.

It seems it is only a formality now that the proposal will be carried at Congress, given the support it received at Central Council on Saturday.

Donegal GAA held a meeting on Thursday night last and the Green proposal was given their backing. Chairman, Mick McGrath, has welcomed the decision of Central Council. "I feel it's inclusive for all counties, being new, fair and progressive to our overall National Games structure."