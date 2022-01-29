Search

29 Jan 2022

Dylan Browne-McMonagle rides out claim with winner at Dundalk

The Letterkenny jockey bagged his first winner of 2022, which happened to be his landmark 95th win

Dylan Browne-McMonagle at Navan in April 2021.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

29 Jan 2022 2:46 PM

Champion apprentice jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle had a landmark win at Dundalk on Friday evening.

Browne-McMonagle’s first win of 2022 saw him ride out his claim having bagged his 95th winner.

Browne-McMonagle took the Joseph O’Brien-trained Hadman to victory over the seven furlong Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Race.

The Letterkenny man had well over a length to spare on Spirit And Glory, ridden by Wesley Joyce.

Browne-McMonagle tracked the leaders after two furlongs and over the last two made firm headway to take a command of the race.

Hadman justified the 11/8 pre-race odds.

It’s a good milestone to hit, to get the 95 up,” Browne-McMonagle said.

Breaking: Brendan Boyce is the 2021 Donegal Sports Star of the Year

The Finn Valley AC man finished 10th at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“And a massive thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way. I’m an apprentice for the rest of the season, so we’ll see what happens.”

Last year, Browne-McMonagle was crowned the Champion Apprentice at Naas having had 48 winners on the Irish Flat.

Browne-McMonagle spent some time with legendary jockey AP McCoy as a young teenager and regularly rides for top trainer Joseph O’Brien.

A claim in horse acing amounts to an advantage given to an inexperienced jockey that allows them to take a certain weight off of their horse.

Late last year, with the significant marker looming, Browne-McMonagle said: "When the time comes you just kind of have to turn into a man, from a boy.

"That is just the way it is. Everyone aims to lose a claim and I hope to. It is the most important part then from when you lose your claim to step up into the next grade.”

