Search

29 Jan 2022

Ultra runner Ed McGroarty set for Anglo Celtic Plate 100k

The Lifford-Strabane AC man has been selected on the Irish team for the event which takes place in Scotland

Ultra runner Ed McGroarty set for Anglo Celtic Plate 100k

Lifford-Strabane AC's Ed McGroarty

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

29 Jan 2022 4:03 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ultra runner Ed McGroarty from Raphoe has been selected for the Irish team that will compete at the Anglo Celtic Plate 100k in April.

The Lifford-Strabane AC man is one of an eleven-strong team confirmed by Athletics Ireland.

The event takes place in Perth, Scotland on April 3.

The Anglo Celtic Plate 100k Home International plays an important role in developing athletes at distances beyond the Marathon and to prepare athletes for future opportunities at European and World Championships. 

In October, McGroarty became the new Irish 24 hour Champion when winning the Belfast 24-Hour International in Victoria Park.

In doing so, he smashed the Irish record when he clocked up a massive total of 256.57Km / 159.42 Miles in 24 hours.

McGroarty ran 155 laps non-stop, which was the equivalent of over 6 marathons.

Last July he broke the world record for running from Mizen Head to Malin Head. The run took him three days, two hours and 53 minutes – breaking the previous record of 3:3:47, set by Eoin Keith in May 2017.

Breaking: Brendan Boyce is the 2021 Donegal Sports Star of the Year

The Finn Valley AC man finished 10th at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In February, 2020, Ed set a new Irish record at a 24 hour endurance race in Finland, the Espoo 24 Hour, when he completed 249.761km.

“You don’t train your body for the sleep, you just get out and do the run,” McGroarty said in an interview last year.

“You learn to experience them. I’m a 24 hour runner and I always say that the best way to train for a 24 hour race is to do a 24 hour race.

“It’s a mental challenge more than a physical challenge. People say ‘I don’t know how you run for so long’, but if you can’t comprehend that then you won’t be able to do it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media