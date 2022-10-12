Search

12 Oct 2022

Bench unveiling to feature at 53rd Rossnowlagh Intercounties Surf Contest

The new Conor Britton Memorial Cup and inset, the late Conor Britton

Michael McHugh

12 Oct 2022 6:28 PM

All eyes will be on the surfing meccas of south Donegal this weekend, when  Rossnowlagh Surf Club hosts the 53rd Rossnowlagh Intercounties Surf Contest.

This year, there will also be the unveiling of the “Britton Bros Bench” designed by sculptor Brendan McGloin as part of the contest weekend.

Another significant addition to proceedings will be the inaugural Conor Britton Paddle Battle, in memory of the late Conor Britton, who died in 2020, one of the great surfing pioneers in the north west.  

The contest originated in 1967 and is widely considered as the social event of the surfing year in Ireland.

It is usually the last event of the Irish Surfing calendar, with the actual surfing and the social element, coming in equal measure.

This year it is planned to hold a screening of a surf film in the Sand House Hotel.

In keeping with its theme, the contest is a team event – and it is the one contest where you will find contestants, young and old, pitted against each other to defend their counties honour.

The team event is the usual fare, with winners taking home the coveted Vinny Britton Cup.

Saturday’s opening round will take place in Rossnowlagh and the finals are due to take place at the Peak on the Sunday in Bundoran or wherever conditions best suit.

A special permanent team event will also be held alongside the usual team surf contest, the Conor Britton Paddle Battle, with a Perpetual Cup being presented to the winning team.

The late Conor Britton was one of the founders of Rossnowlagh Surf Club and surfed in the inaugural Intercounties Contest over 50 years ago. 

