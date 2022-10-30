Eamonn Kelly third on weekend of firsts in Wales

Eamonn Kelly in action on one of the night stages in Wales and (inset) Eamonn.
Frosses man Eamonn Kelly scored a third-place finish at the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally, a road of the British Rally Championship.
Kelly and his co-driver Conor Mohan had a fine run over the weekend in Wales in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.
Earlier this year, Kelly won the Junior British Rally Championship and is already earmarking a step up for 2023.
I was new experience with the Kelly and Mohan combination driving night stages for the first time.
It was also a first gravel rally in the R5 car for Kelly.
He is no stranger to the car, though. It is the same Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 previously driven by his father, Donagh.
This year, Kelly and Mohan had the Polo for the Mayo Stages, the Circuit of Munster and the Donegal International rallies.
The Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally was won by Sweden’s Oliver Solberg, with Craig Drew on the notes in another VW Polo GTI R5.
Ruairi Bell and Max Freeman were second in a Fabia R5.
