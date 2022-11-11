Search

11 Nov 2022

Huge turnout at Anthony Molloy’s Dublin book launch

They came from near and far on Thursday night as Donegal legend Anthony Molloy launched his recently published memoir, 'Life, Glory and Demons' at the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin

Legendary GAA commentator Michael Lyster and Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning skipper Anthony Molloy.

Reporter:

Frank Craig

11 Nov 2022 3:29 PM

A brilliant crowd gathered at the Harcourt Hotel on Thursday night for the Dublin launch of Anthony Molloy’s recently released memoir, ‘Life, Glory and Demons’. 

The Donegal Association in the capital, as well as host Brian McGill, pulled out all the stops as many familiar faces from home and away purchased the book and had it signed by the 1992 All-Ireland winning captain. 

Former Sunday Game commentator Michael Lyster was just one of the famous faces in attendance.And he said that Molloy’s and Donegal’s breakthrough feat remains one of his most special memories from his time in the commentary booth with RTE. 

“It was history in the making and to have witnessed the scenes, not just in Croke Park but before and after, up in Donegal; they were magical. And Anthony is someone I’ve huge admiration for. I think it’s great that he’s decided to put all that down in print now in this book.”

The Donegal Association's Kathleen Sheerin said it truly was an honour for both herself and her committee to turn out for Antony’s big night. 

Jamsie O'Donnell and Kathleen Sheerin pictured at Thursday night's launch in Dublin.

“1992 seems like it was only yesterday, I can’t  believe we are talking about 30 years now,” she said. “My own mother - who was over 100 years old at the time - stayed up that evening to make sure she didn’t miss a moment of the homecoming back into Ardara!

“I’ve been a part of the Donegal Association now for almost 48 years. And when we heard this was in the pipeline, a Dublin launch, we rowed right in behind it. Anthony spoke so well there tonight. He is such a natural performer. He was on the field and he still is off it. 

“We are so proud of him. And to see the crowd that has turned up here tonight in the Harcourt Hotel, our home from home; it’s beautiful. Credit to Brian and all his staff. And look at all the familiar faces here this evening. That’s testament to what we all think of Anthony.”

She added: “The pride we had here up in Dublin, we were walking an inch taller, as Donegal people, from that September on. Donegal is a great county. And I would appeal to any young person from the north west coming up to the city, get in touch, become a part of this. It’s a great organisation and it plays a really nice part in people’s lives here.”   

Local News

