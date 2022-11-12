Search

12 Nov 2022

Naomh Conaill have no problem seeing off Kilcar in U-21A Championship

Naomh Conaill had 14 points to spare on Kilcar at Davy Brennan Park with Oran Doherty's haul of 0-8 the highlight in a dominant win

Naomh Conaill had no problem seeing off the challenge of Kilcar in this afternoon's U-21 clash

Naomh Conaill U-21s who defeated Kilcar in this afternoon's U-21 clash.

Reporter:

Frank Craig at Davy Brennan Memorial Park

12 Nov 2022 8:26 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Conaill had too much for Kilcar in this U-21 A encounter at Davy Brennan Memorial Park this afternoon.

Naomh Conaill 2-16
Kilcar 0-8

In blustery conditions, the Boys in Blue dominated the first-half exchanges to deservingly go in at the break, 1-8 to 0-2 ahead. By the 12th minute, the hosts led 0-4 to 0-1 with Oran Doherty twice, Leo Dunphy (free) and Marc Burke-Melly the Naomh Conaill lads grabbing scores.

Kilcar were off the mark on eight minutes thanks to Pauric Love. However, when Conor Roarty banged in the first of his two goals on the quarter hour mark, six points suddenly split the teams.

Before the short whistle, the likes of Dunphy, another Doherty brace, and a second Burke-Melly effort brought Naomh Conaill's tally at the end of the first period to 1-8. In between, Love nabbed his and his side's second to leave nine in it.

Liam Gavigan got Kilcar off to an encouraging second-half start but with Roarty raising a second green flag for the hosts shortly after, Naomh Conaill now held a 11-point advantage.

The Kilcar side that lost out to Naomh Conaill in Glenties this afternoon. 

Love and Doherty – who would end the game with eight points to his name - both swapped overs. A lengthy stoppage then interrupted matters as Burke-Melly left the scene by stretcher after he seemed to jar a knee.

Undeterred, Naomh Conaill would continue to tally up the points with Doherty (3), Dunphy (0-2,2f) Robbie McDonnell and substitute Odhran McCallig all registering before the end.

Kilcar managed to finish up with eight points thanks to the likes of Gavigan (2) and Ryan McShane but they would also end the contest down to 14 men after the straight red card dismissal of Ben Herrity.

Naomh Conaill scorers: Oran Doherty (0-8), Conor Roarty (2-0), Leo Dunphy (0-4,3f), Mark Burke-Melly (0-2,1f), Robbie McDonnell (0-1), Odhran McCallig (0-1).
Kilcar scorers: Liam Gavigan (0-3), Pauric Love (0-3), Ben Rafferty (0-1), Ryan McShane (0-1).

Naomh Conaill: Jordan O'Donnell; Ronan Breslin, Mark Campbell, Aidan Gilroy; Joseph Shankey, Shean Roarty, Oran Doherty; Adam Molloy, Jack McGlynn; Jack Boyle, Conor Roarty, Robbie McDonnell; Marc Burke-Melly; Leo Dunphy, Michael McKelvey. Subs: Odhran McCallig for Burke-Melly (33), Conor Gildea for A Molloy (54).

Kilcar: Eoin Love; Cian Carr, Dylan O'Gara, Karl Lyons; Ciaran O'Donnell, Ryan McShane, Ben Rafferty; Eoin Cormac, Pauric Love; Liam Gavigan, Conor Jones, Ben Herrity; Charles Byrne, Evan Bonner, Piaras O'Donnell. Subs: Matthew Cunningham for P O'Donnell (51).
Referee: Ryan Walsh (Realt na Mara).  

