Donegal League reports: Kilmacrennan Celtic stay four points clear at the top

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Goals from Chris Dillon, Ryan Shields and Caolan Kelly helped Kilmacrennan Celtic to a comfortable away win over Glenea United.

Glenea United 0

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

The reigning champions were the visitors to a windy Páirc Joe on Sunday. And Kilmacrennan. playing against the wind in the first-half, settled first with Dillon having a snapshot on goal.

After some early pressure on the home side Kilmacrennan got the breakthrough in the 25th minute after good work down the right and the ball was crossed to the back post for Dillon to head home.

The home side slowly got back into it with a couple of half chances falling to Lee O' Brien. Ryan Shields almost created an opening for himself with a mazy run through the heart of the home defence with the final ball falling to the arms of Joe Coll.

Dillon again had an effort just before half time which was well saved by Coll. From the resultant corner the away side doubled their lead with Shields rising highest to head home. Martin Maguire had a good opportunity to pull one back before the interval but his effort went wide.

The second-half had a couple of stoppages due to a head injury. Glenea tried to get back into the game but couldn't break down a well organised Kilmacrennan side.

O'Brien had a couple chances but Kilmacrennan pulled off some good last ditch blocks. Caolan Kelly finished the scoring just before the final whistle, tapping home from close range. Referee: Mick Lagan.

Castlefin Celtic 2

Bonagee United 2

Castlefin and Bonagee played out a 2-2 draw in blustery conditions in Castlefin. In a poor game the visitors had an early opportunity, a Jordan Gallagher penalty that crashed off the post.

The hosts took the lead when Marty Owens kept alive a corner kick and Aaron O” Hagan headed home.

Bonagee managed to win another penalty and this time Gallagher made no mistake from 12 yards. The second half started in frantic fashion, two goals scored within five minutes.

Firstly, Bonagee's Aidan Mc Laughlin prodded home an Aaron Wasson cross and then Mark Lafferty poked home after good work from Sean Ferry and Emmett White.

The remainder of the game saw very few clear-cut chances, Mc Laughlin going closest for the visitors, Barry Tourish for the hosts.

Fanad United 2

Rathmullan Celtic 2

Fanad United and Rathmullan Celtic played out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw in this local derby played at Traigh-a-Loch on Sunday.

It was the proverbial game of two halves as Rathmullan dominated the 1st half and went into the break 2-0 up. They had a chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute when Kevin O'Donnell shot wide when well placed.

Their pressure paid off in the 25th minute when Reggie Miller reacted quickest to a breaking ball from a corner and fired home.

Two minutes later they extended their lead when Mark Mc Ateer outpaced the Fanad defence and finished low into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later Mc Ateer missed a gilt-edge chance to get his second when he headed wide from an Eoin Sheridan cross. Fanad started to pile on the pressure in the second half without creating many clear chances.

Their pressure did however pay off in the 65th minute when they pulled a goal back. When a Liam Mc Grenaghan corner broke to Seimi Friel he fired a lovely shot home from just inside the box.

In the 75th minute Fanad almost equalised in bizarre circumstances. When a long free was sent into the box Rathmullan centre half Kieran Gorman flicked the ball on and forced his own keeper Shaun Gallagher into a super save.

Fanad kept on the constant pressure and were rewarded for their efforts with an equaliser in the 90th minute. When Darren Mc Elwaine floated a cross into the box, Eddie O'Reilly showed superb skill to control the ball and fire home. Referee: Liam Mc Laughlin.

Keadue Rovers 4

Kildrum Tigers 1

Keadue Rovers continued their excellent home form with this comprehensive and deserved win at Central Park in horrible conditions with strong winds and heavy rain.

The game started at a hectic pace with both teams going at it full throttle. The strong wind favoured the hosts in the first half with Peter Mc Gee to the fore with some good runs.

Mark Forker had a free kick just over the bar but their good start was rewarded on sixteen minutes when an Aidan Mc Hugh free kick went to the net with the aid of a deflection. It was a deserved lead but only lasted five minutes.

An upfield ball from Kildrum brought about a mistimed Keadue tackle in the box and a penalty was awarded. Up stepped Dylan Browne to finish well for 1-1.

Keadue responded very well though, going straight on the attack and only a few minutes later they were 2-1 up when Peter Mc Gee unleashed a fantastic effort from 25 yards low to the net.

The pace was still very impressive from both teams at half time with the scoreline remaining the same. Into the second half and with the wind well down on the first half it was replaced by heavy rain and as a result, the game was a bit scrappier.

Kildrum, in the first minute of the second half produced a great move which resulted in their forward going straight in on goal only for Bonner to save.

This proved to be a vital patch in the match as just after fifty-five minutes had gone, following a good Keadue move on the left, Brian Proctor was quickest to react in a crowded box to fire home from close range for 3-1 to Keadue.

The home team were well on top at this stage and could've been further ahead only for a couple of good Kildrum clearances. Fresh legs off the Keadue bench made a big difference in the closing twenty minutes when they dictated the game.

On seventy-five minutes a fine run up the right wing by Mark Forker led to a finish in the box by substitute Luke Neely for 4-1.

To their credit Kildrum never gave up and kept working to the end but it was all to no avail against a confident home outfit who ran out convincing winners.

A good team performance from Kildrum while best for Keadue were Aidan Mc Hugh, Peter Mc Gee, Mark Forker and Chris Greene. Referee: Gerald Devine.

St. Catherine’s 2

Cappry Rovers 1

Allister Gourley got proceedings underway at Emerald Park and we only had to wait nine minutes for our first goal.

Paddy Mc Nulty latched onto a ball over the Saints’ defence and drove with purpose into the box and sent a right foot shot low past the home keeper.

It didn’t take long for St. Catherine’s to reply with a flowing move down the left and a beautifully flighted cross from the left by Kyle Mc Geoghan that found Daniel Breslin in space in the middle of the visitor’s box.

He made no mistake with the headed finish. From then until the end of the half the crowd was entertained by nice possession football from both teams but football that never really tested either keeper.

The Saints seemed to control the game better at the start of the second half with an excellent chance falling to Josh Maxwell but he could only find the side netting where a ball across the box to unmarked Saints’ players may have been better advised.

Josh kept probing and his reward came on 63 minutes as he found himself driving into the box after a misplaced header from the visiting centre half and his quick low right-foot strike from an acute angle eventually crept over the line.

Conor Mc Daid was doing his best in the middle of the field for Cappry and kept pushing his team on which resulted in a few half chances for Jack Burke Mc Bride as he came close with volleys from the edge of the box.

The back-line for St. Catherine's held firm with all four across the back having an excellent game including Odhran Mc Guinness sticking like glue to Paddy Mc Nulty where he restricted the big Cappry centre forward to half chances. Excellent game of football played in a very sporting manner by both teams.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumkeen United 1

Convoy Arsenal 3

Convoy Arsenal were the visitors to St Patrick's Park, Drumkeen on Sunday afternoon. The visitors made the better start in this game and dominated the opening 20 minutes.

For all their domination they didn't create a lot of goal scoring opportunities except for a long-range effort which Drumkeen Goalkeeper Luke Mc Gee did well to push over the bar.

Drumkeen gradually began to work their way into the game and were getting into the Convoy half of the pitch more often.

It was on one such occasion that Drumkeen made the breakthrough and probably against the run of play found themselves a goal ahead.

Lee Guthrie was in possession of the ball when he was fouled inside the box and Referee Eamonn Mc Conigley pointed to the penalty spot.

There was only going to be one man taking the resultant penalty and Guthrie himself stepped up and calmly slotted it home.

Convoy responded well to falling behind and nearly got back on level terms a little later but Luke Mc Gee made a point blank save from a Paddy Dolan header.

Dolan also had long range effort which struck the Drumkeen post and near half time another Convoy effort went just wide of the Drumkeen post.

Drumkeen managed to weather the storm and hang on to their lead until half time. Convoy started the second half strongly and Drumkeen found themselves under the cosh again.

Justin Deasley had a fine first half at left back and was doing well against Ronan Carlin so it was a blow to Drumkeen when he had to go off early in the second half.

Drumkeen definitely missed Deasley's ability and experience and as the second half wore on a Convoy equaliser looked inevitable. The equaliser duly arrived when Luke Harkin, out on the right wing, fired in what looked like a cross which ended up in the back of the net.

Whether it was a cross or a shot only he will know and no doubt will claim it was a shot and why wouldn't he. Convoy were in Control again and Luke Mc Gee had to make a good save from a Ronan Carlin effort to keep his side level.

The Convoy pressure eventually paid off and they added a second goal through Jimmy O’Donnell who had come on as a substitute.

Drumkeen then brought on veteran Niall Bonner for the last 20 minutes and it seemed to make a difference as they were getting into a few good positions again and creating a bit more in the Convoy half.

At 2-1 there was always a chance they could get an equaliser but then Paddy Dolan killed off their hopes when he added a third with a strong run at the Drumkeen defence before firing the ball past the advancing Luke Mc Gee.

There was to be no way back now for the home team and their long wait for a win this season continues. This was a local Derby played in a good sporting manner.

Gweedore Celtic 3

Raphoe Town 0

Played in windy conditions the home team collected all three points in an entertaining contest. The home team played against the wind and adapted better to the conditions.

The Raphoe defence and goalkeeper Aaron Hepburn were busy dealing with the runs of Thomas Diver and Cian Mc Bride but there was nothing they could do with the opening goal after seventeen minutes.

A four man move involving Breathnach, Mc Bride, Mc Fadden and Diver ended with Mac Niallais bursting through the Raphoe defence to score in the top corner.

Gweedore had further chances through Cian Mc Bride and Thomas Diver but were denied by good goalkeeping by Hepburn.

Raphoe almost equalised on the stroke of half time when D.J. Kelly saw his effort cleared off the line by Thomas Diver. The second half saw the home team on the front foot for long periods and they scored two quick goals midway through the half.

Odhran Mac Niallais drilled a low drive to the net from thirty yards and Thomas Diver's pile driver from twenty yards, after good work by Ryan Greene, gave the keeper no chance.

In the final minutes Liam Mc Fadden and Caolan Laux had chances to extend Na Ceiltigh's lead but both wasted their opportunities. Referee: Sean Ferry.

Letterbarrow Celtic 2

Letterkenny Rovers 0

A windy day in Tymeen saw two of the promoted sides from last year meet in Division One. Letterkenny started strong and had a few close calls but couldn’t get past the excellent Peadar Shallow.

The second half started in similar fashion but Letterbarrow scored a great team goal finished by the brilliant Lorcan O’ Donnell. They doubled their lead soon after when O’ Donnell again finished from a free kick. Letterkenny fought hard but couldn’t get past the Letterbarrow defence. Referee: John Mc Glanaghey.

Swilly Rovers 4

Donegal Town 1

It's five league wins in a row for Swilly Rovers after another powerful performance against a rival promotion chasing challenger in the form of Donegal Town.

Swilly applied the pressure from early on when Shane Mc Namee hit the crossbar with a screamer from outside the box and Kyle Black had an effort cleared off the line by the Donegal Town defence.

Swilly had the better of the opening exchanges but the Donegal Town defence stood strong. It remained scoreless at half time. On 47 minutes Swilly opened the scoring when Kyle Back headed home a fine cross from Ryan Mc Daid. Ryan McDaid was again involved shortly afterwards when he doubled the Swilly lead when he ran onto a fine through ball and lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

Kyle Black got his second when he converted a penalty for a handball in the box. Conor Gormley completed the scoring for Swilly when he volleyed home a loose box in the box from a corner.

In the 80th minute Donegal Town got a consolation goal when Mark Jordan scored with a low shot. Donegal kept going and Swilly Rovers’ goalkeeper Barry Gallagher produced a fine save from Tom Cotts in injury time.

Another big crowd in Swilly Park to witness a strong Swilly Rovers side as they continue their rich vein of form. Referee: Sean O'Donnell.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic 1

Ballybofey United 2

Adam Mc Cullagh put Ballybofey ahead in the 20th minute when he finished well after good work from Mark Griffin on the left wing.

Griffin then doubled the lead in the 35th minute after a mix-up in the Curragh back-line. Curragh made a few changes at half time and dominated the second half. Curragh got one back when Gary Doherty headed home from a corner.

Curragh pushed hard for the equaliser but Cormac Callaghan’s chance in the last minute was well saved by the Ballybofey keeper.

A good battling performance from both sides. Cormac Callaghan was best for Curragh. Micky Lafferty stood out in midfield for Ballybofey.

Deele Harps 1

Lagan Harps 3

Deele welcomed Lagan to Deele College on a fine day for football. Sean O' Reilly gave the home side an early lead, cutting in from the right wing and finishing well on 12 minutes.

Lagan grabbed a foothold in the game and equalised on 20 minutes when Josh Hay finished from close range. Goal of the day came on 37 minutes, Kenny Doran striking from 25 yards with a screamer.

As Deele pushed for an equaliser, Lagan hit the home side on the break. A long ball from the Lagan keeper found Matthew Doran who raced clear to seal the three points. Team Performances.

Drumoghill F.C. 5

Lifford Celtic 0

Drumoghill maintained their push for promotion with this convincing win over Lifford Celtic.

Karol Mc Ginley and Liam O’ Donnell helped themselves to a brace apiece with Dylan Mc Elhinney also on target in what was a comfortable afternoon for the reds.

The game began with Lifford defending against a strong wind which helped Drumoghill start on the front foot. Colm Gardiner and Ciaran Hunter were in control in midfield and used their dominance to help find space on the flanks for Lee Smith and Karol McGinley and it was from one such move that Mc Ginley fired his side into the lead on 15 minutes.

The home side remained on top throughout the first half and doubled their lead when Dylan Mc Elhinney rose highest to head past Anthony Crossan shortly before half time.

Lifford, with the wind in their backs, came more into the game in the second half through the lively Kevin Lynch and Adam Murphy but were hit on the counter when Conor Doohan sidestepped his way past Gavin Boyle to send Karol Mc Ginley clear for his second of the game on 59 minutes.

Liam O’Donnell helped himself to a double strike in the closing stages of the game to seal an impressive victory for the men in red.

Gweedore United 10

Dunkineely Celtic 0

It was a convincing win for the Carrickboyle men in a game played in windy conditions in Gweedore against a battling Dunkineely side.

United against the strong wind in the opening half opened the scoring in the 8th minute when Darren Ferry tapped in at the back post to end a good move.

The home side had a lot of possession and Ronan O” Donnell came close on several occasions, hitting the post in the 13th minute. It was 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Niall Friel used the wind to finish well.

Ronan O'Donnell finally got his goal in the 34th minute to make it 3-0 as he tapped home following an excellent save by Conor Byrne in the visitor’s nets. Jack Byrne went close for Dunkineely in the 44th minute, his shot going just over.

Byrne again had a good chance in the first attack in the second half however Cian Gallagher saved well. In the second half the home side began the scoring in the 55th minute when Ethan Harkin scored an excellent free kick from 25 yards to make it 4-0.

Stephen "Donna" Mc Fadden tapped in from close range in the 58th minute following a good move and cross from Gary Mc Fadden for 5-0.

In the 70th minute Fionnan Coyle made it 6-0 as he rounded two defenders to finish into the corner past Byrne.

Three minutes later Peadar O” Baoill got in on the scoring act when he hit a shot from the edge of the box into the top corner to make it 7-0.

Niall Friel got a brace to complete his hat-trick with two good finishes in the 76th and 87th minutes respectively. Matthew Galway scored in the 84th minute to make it 10-0 to the home side.

Dunkineely to their credit continued to battle and fight until the end however it was one of those days for the visitors.

It was an excellent team performance from United on the day with Conor Byrne, Mark Hutchison and Jack Byrne playing well for the visitors. Referee: Paul Murphy.

Whitestrand United 0

Cranford United 1

Whitestrand welcomed league leaders Cranford FC to Mc Garvey Park in the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two.

Cranford were previously unbeaten having won their first five league matches of the new season. Whitestrand had a confidence boosting win against Dunkineely the previous week and went into this game with some belief.

The game was very tight at the start with not many clear-cut chances. Cranford had large swathes of possession but a well organised Whitestrand meant much of their play was from long balls and Whitestrand were dealing with these easily.

Whitestrand almost hit Cranford on the break when Charlie Crerand won the ball from the high press and shot from halfway. Unfortunately, it went narrowly wide with the goalkeeper scrambling. The first half remained scoreless.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first. Whitestrand were well organised and playing exceptionally well against the league leaders. Cranford however were beginning to put more pressure on as Whitestrand stood firm.

The game was decided in the 90th minute when a corner came in and Christopher Carr scored with a header at the back post. It was unfortunate for

Whitestrand who defended well, with a particular mention to Cormac Shovlin who again was excellent at the back. Cranford maintained their 100% start to the new season.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Cappry Rovers Reserves 2

Keadue Rovers Reserves 1

Cappry started the game well and had the ball in the net early but Ronan Carlin’s header was ruled out for offside.

Playing with the breeze Keadue came into game and got the break though when a corner was cleared to edge of the box, Matthew Comiskey volleyed home into the top corner.

Keadue pressed for a second but the Cappry defence held firm until halftime. Cappry got a dream start to the second half when Kyle Ruttledge crossed for Ronan Carlin to head home.

Cappry pressed to get in front and went close through Kyle Ruttledge. Cappry did take the lead when Shaun Ryan’s shot from 20 yards found the bottom corner. Keadue pressed late for a leveller but the Cappry defence held out.

Dunlewey Celtic 2

Glenea United Reserves 3

Dunlewey welcomed Glenea for their first home fixture of the league campaign in breezy conditions to Glentornan Park.

Both sides battled well in the opening period with both midfields trying to gain control in this local derby. Dunlewey took the lead when Conor Mc Mahon swung in a corner from the right and the wind surprised everyone when the ball looped straight in at the back post.

Glenea came back strong and equalised through Calvin Murray to make it 1-1 on the 25 minute mark.

Both sides created chances and Dunlewey regained the lead through an own goal with Neil McGee causing havoc in the area. Glenea fought back well and equalised again, this time with a goal from Seamus Doogan.

The game was there for the taking for both sides with chances at either end. It would prove to be whoever got the next goal would take the three points in this derby.

Glenea snatched a winner with ten minutes to go when Neil Anthony Mc Geever found himself free at the back post to power home a header. A notable mention to Thomas Ferry in the Glenea goals today who pulled off a fantastic save from Joseph Devenney to keep the scores level at 2-2.

Oldtown Celtic 3

Donegal Town Reserves 4

An end-to-end game went Donegal Town’s way thanks to a spirited second half fightback.

The game started fast and Oldtown took the lead when Moe Friel poked home from a corner. It was soon 2-0 when Drew Connolly fired home a volley from outside the box.

Donegal Town got one back when a strike from distance found the top corner. Oldtown took a two-goal lead again when Luke Friel tapped home after q Sean Cleary header was saved. It was 3-1 at half time.

Donegal Town came flying out the traps in the 2nd half and added their second when a well worked move down the right was finished at the back post. It was soon 3-3 when a Slevin corner went straight in at the near post.

Both teams went toe to toe and Oldtown then missed a penalty when the Donegal Town keeper made a great save down low to his right.

The final piece of drama saw Donegal Town snatch a win when the Oldtown Keeper Gibson was sent off for a foul outside the box and the resulting free kick was bundled home after Oldtown failed to clear.

A great spectacle for everyone in attendance with team performances from both sides.

Strand Rovers 3

Arranmore United 1

Both teams started off strongly in Strand Park with a strong wind at the back of the Arranmore boys.

The Strand boys had a few good shots on target but the Arran keeper pulled off some great saves.

Shane O’Donnell then played the ball to David Mc Carron who’s shot was saved but rebounded to David Sweeney who slipped it past the visiting keeper.

The second half started with Arranmore coming out all guns blazing, trying to even the score-line.

They succeeded when a good ball was played in behind the Strand defence and their winger latched onto it and stuck it straight to the back of the net.

It took Strand Rovers a while to get back into the game until a free kick taken by James Mc Cole was saved by the keeper.

The rebound was headed against the crossbar by Shane O Donnell and then Matthew O’ Donnell volleyed the second rebound to the back of the net.

A third goal for Strand Rovers soon followed with a long-range effort from David Mc Carron hitting the post and rolling in over the line.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Ballybofey United Reserves 2

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 3

Kilmacrennan got themselves in front inside two minutes when an in-swinging corner met the head of Caolan Reid who finished well.

Ballybofey levelled on 20 minutes when Bobby Hennigan got on the end of a free-kick from Aaron Mc Auley.

Ballybofey then took the lead on 30 minutes when Colin Kearns finished brilliantly after getting on the end of a long ball from keeper Joe O’ Donnell.

Kilmacrennan then levelled on 55 minutes when Terence Shields found himself free in the box to finish past O’ Donnell.

On 70 minutes Kilmacrennan where awarded a penalty when Bobby Hennigan was deemed to have taken down the Kilmacrennan winger.

Philip Buchannan stepped up but his effort from the spot was saved by O’ Donnell however Buchannan reacted quickly to fire home the rebound. Ballybofey pushed hard for the equaliser in the closer minutes with efforts from Colin Kearns, who hit the post, and Aaron Mc Auley but it ended in victory for Kilmacrennan.

Cranford United Reserves 4

Gweedore Celtic Reserves 2

Cranford had to come from behind in the second half to get a deserved victory.

The home side were out of the blocks quick and took the lead after 15 minutes through Paddy Mc Geever. Cranford were dominating play and should have extended their lead.

They were made pay for their misses as Gweedore equalised before half-time from a free kick. Gweedore took the lead a few minutes into the second half from a quick counter attack.

Cranford pushed forward in search of the equaliser and got it after the hour mark when Hugh O’ Donnell tapped the ball home after starting the move himself.

Cranford took the lead ten minutes later from an Own-Goal and Dale Mc Fadden made the points safe with five minutes to go.

Swilly Rovers Reserves 2

Milford United Reserves 2

A good tight game with a draw the fair result from the game. Swilly started on the front foot and took the lead on 22 minutes when a Stephen Bryant header was deflected into the net.

Both teams had chances but the score remained 1-0 at halftime. Milford levelled in the 64th minute when Rossie got down the right wing and crossed the ball into Corey-Lee who headed the ball in at the back post.

Swilly took the lead again just two minutes later when Stephen Bryant got on the end of a great Shay Durning delivery from a set piece. Milford got their equaliser with three minutes left when Rossie ran down the right wing and put the ball into the box where Jason Mc Conigley finished well. Referee: Gerard Devine