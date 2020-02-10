The four TD's who will now represent South Donegal/ Sligo Leitrim in the 33rd. Dail

A united voice in South Donegal/ Leitrim/ Sligo Candidates endorse the electorate's call to work for a new and better Ireland

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.