A united voice in South Donegal/ Leitrim/ Sligo

Contact
The successful candidates in South Donegal and Sligo Leitrim
The four TD's who will now represent South Donegal/ Sligo Leitrim in the 33rd. Dail
Martin Kenny, Marian Harkin, Frankie Feighan and Marc Mac Sharry
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Victorious #Donegal #GE2020 Fianna Fáil candidate Charlie McConalogue not ruling out coalition with Sinn Fein
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.