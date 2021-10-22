Donegal features heavily among nominees for NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards

Keith Duggan, who is among the nominees for the 2021 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards
Donegal is well represented in the shortlist for the 2021 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards.
Five Donegal journalists are among the nominees.
Mark Tighe, a native of Donegal Town, is shortlisted in the Scoop of the Year category. Alongside Paul Rowan, with whom he wrote the 2020 best seller ‘Champagne Football’ about the fall of FAI chief John Delaney, Tighe’s shortlisted work is a story on how the FAI paid €1m to cover Delaney’s personal bills.
Four Donegal sports journalists are also up for awards.
Keith Duggan, a former Donegal Democrat reporter now the chief sportswriter with The Irish Times, from Ballyshannon is nominated in the Broadsheet Sportswriter of the Year category.
Mark Gallagher, another who hails from Ballyshannon and working with the Irish Mail on Sunday, is nominated in the same category.
In the Popular Sportswriter of the Year category, Glencolmcille’s Kieran Cunningham (Irish Daily Star) and Killybegs man Jason Byrne (The Irish Sun) are nominated.
