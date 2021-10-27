Search

27/10/2021

Man who wants to be haulier gets careless driving rap

Letterkenny court

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Burnfoot man arrested for dangerous driving has had the charged reduced to one of carless driving.

Gareth Harron was before Buncrana District Court in connection with the incident on April 25, 2021.

Sergeant Sean McDaid told the court that Gardaí, who were on mobile patrol, were in heavy traffic on the way out of Buncrana traveling in the direction of Fagan at 7.50pm.

Gardaí saw a white Ford Fiesta driven by Harron (19), of Skeoge, Burnfoot coming in the other direction and overtaking a number of vehicles.

Gardaí activated the blue lights and Harron was out of sight for a number of seconds.

Gardaí pulled the car over and Harron said he had ‘felt a vibration in the car’.

“He said he was stupid and messing with friends,” Sergeant McDaid told the court.

Defence solicitor, Mr Frank Dorrian, said the road in question is ‘wide and accommodating’.

“He didn’t take off driving furiously,” Mr Dorrian said. “He came to a halt, he made an admission. He was foolish and stupid. Even though it looks bad, he did not endanger anyone.”

Mr Dorrian said his client is doing a driving course with a view to becoming a haulier.

Judge Raymond Finnegan said he was ‘reluctant’ reducing the charge to careless driving.

Harron was fined €250 and given four months to pay.

