Gate stolen from historic graveyard

The entrance gate to the Old Graveyard in St Johnston which was stolen
Information is being sought after the theft of the entrance gate to a historic graveyard in St Johnston.
The site of the Old Graveyard on Church Street contains the ruins of a seventeenth century Church of Ireland Church.
Last week, parishioners noticed the gate - installed at the entrance in the 1960s - was missing and the matter was reported.
Parish Priest Monsignor Dan Carr addressed the incident at weekend Mass in St Baithin’s Church and appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.
Burial sites in the multi-denominational graveyard date back as far as 1814. People have been interred in plots right up until recent years.
The ruinous former Church of Ireland on the site was built in 1622.
