Donegal International Bridge Congress to take place virtually

The Donegal International Bridge Congress 2021, will be a virtual event again this year and competitions will run from Friday 5th to the 7th November.
The President of Donegal Bridge Congress Anne Gallagher said that to ensure the safety of all Bridge players in these Covid times the decision was taken to go virtual.
She said: “We all look forward to 2022 when the Donegal Bridge Congress will return to the Abbey and Central Hotels with the support of all the Donegal Town businesses."
Donegal International Bridge Congress 2021 Competition Time Table
Friday
7.30 p.m. - 10.20 p.m. Mixed Pairs (24 bds)
7.30 p.m. - 10.00 p.m. Inter 'B' Pairs (21 bds)
7.30 p.m. - 9.55 p.m. Novice Pairs (18 bds)
7.30 p.m. - 10.20 p.m. Gala Open Pairs (24 bds)
8.30 p.m. - 10.40 p.m. Fast Friday Open Pairs (21 bds)
(This will be an IBU Sim Pairs Session)
Saturday
1.00 p.m. - 4.05 p.m. Congress Pairs - Session 1
5.15 p.m. - 8.20 p.m. Congress Pairs - Session 2
1.00 p.m. - 4.05 p.m. Area Master Pairs - Session 1
5.15 p.m. - 8.20 p.m. Area Master Pairs - Session 2
1.00 p.m. - 3.50 p.m. Inter 'A' Pairs - Session 1
5.00 p.m. - 7.50 p.m. Inter 'A' Pairs - Session 2
1.00 p.m. - 3.50 p.m. Inter 'B' and Novice - Session 1
5.00 p.m. - 7.50 p.m. Inter 'B' and Novice - Session 2
1.00 p.m. - 3.35 p.m. Open Pairs (22 bds)
5.00 p.m. - 7.35 p.m. Open Pairs (22 bds)
8.00 p.m. - 10.35 p.m. Open Pairs (22 bds)
Sunday
11.00 a.m. - 1.50 p.m. Congress Teams - Session 1
2.30 p.m. - 5.20 p.m. Congress Teams - Session 2
11.00 a.m. - 1.50 p.m. Intermediate Teams - Session 1
2.30 p.m. - 5.20 p.m. Intermediate Teams - Session 1
11.00 a.m. - 1.35 p.m. Open Pairs (22 bds)
2.30 p.m. - 5.05 p.m. Open Pairs (22 bds)
7.30 p.m. - 10.00 p.m. Celebration Gala Open Pairs (21 bds)
7.30 p.m. - 10.00 p.m. Intermediate 'B' & Novice Pairs (21 bds)
Donegal Virtual Congress 5th to 7th November 2021. Entry Fee is 5 BB$ per player per session
Tournament Directors: Mairéad Basquille, Huey Daly, Diarmuid Reddan and Fearghal O'Boyle
To enter any of the competitions at Donegal International Bridge Congress over this weekend go to: https://www.fob.ie/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.