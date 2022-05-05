Fundraising 'thank you' Trad concert

The crème de la crème of Irish traditional music is taking to the Inishowen stage for a concert in aid of the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

The foundation helps families who are fighting childhood cancer in Ireland to travel overseas for treatment.

The concert, which is taking place in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, on Friday, May 13, at 7.30pm, is a 'Thank You' to the foundation from Burnfoot's Eimear and Thomas Strain, whose young daughter, Caitlin, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

The funds raised will go towards helping the Gavin Glynn Foundation continue their amazing work.

The artists performing on the night include: Gerry O’Connor, Ciaran Tourish, Cathal Hayden and Kevin Doherty, Thomas Strain and Ciaran O’Kane, Brid Harper, Roisin McGrory, Paul Harrigan and Michael Gallanagh, Martin McGinley, Edel McLaughlin, Clodagh Warnock and Jack Warnock, Teresa McClure, Siobhan Peoples, and Blackie O’Connell.

Speaking to Inish Times, Caitlin's uncle and godfather, Fabian Gibson described the Gavin Glynn Foundation as “absolutely amazing”.

Fabian said: “They reached out to Eimear and Thomas when they heard about Caitlin's diagnosis. Caitlin underwent her initial treatment in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin and, after that, Eimear and Thomas were told they were going to Germany, so Caitlin could receive further treatment. The Gavin Glynn Foundation just looked after everything. And they continued to support and look after the family while they were in Germany.

“Eimear and Thomas had always said they would try and do something for the Foundation, so that is why the fundraising concert has been organised.

Tickets for the concert cost €20 and they are available at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.

Encouraging as many people as possible to come along as it promises to be a fantastic night.

According to Fabian, Caitlin who is now nine years old is doing “amazingly well” given all she has been through.

“She spent 8 weeks in Germany where she received proton radiotherapy and she recently just completed nine months of chemotherapy in Crumlin Hospital in Dublin.

“Caitlin is happy she has been able to go back to school, St Aengus' NS in Bridgend, because she gets to be with all of her friends. I think her bubbly personality has really stood to her throughout.”

The family would also like to acknowledge the continued help and support which they have received from the local community and businesses.