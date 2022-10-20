Search

20 Oct 2022

Child abuse images found on phone following Donegal raid

The accused initially told Gardaí that he did not own a mobile phone, but admitted hiding a phone, which contained images of child abuse material, in the cistern

Letterkenny courthouse

Brendan McAteer. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Court Reporter

20 Oct 2022 7:52 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí found distressing images of children engaged in sexual acts on a mobile phone hidden in the cistern of a toilet when they raided a house in Donegal.

Brendan McAteer, a 45-year-old with an address at Cargin Road, Toomebridge, Co. Antrim, appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to four charges relating to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Detective Garda Enda Jennings said the investigation that led officers to McAteer was part of Operation Ketch, targeting the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Detective Garda Jennings and colleagues raided the then home of McAteer, in a rural area outside Carrigart, on February 12, 2019.

McAteer told Gardaí that he did not have a mobile phone. However, he admitted to officers that he had placed a phone in the cistern of the toilet. The phone and other exhibits were seized by cops.

When asked if he shared images of people under-18, McAteer told Gardaí: ‘Probably, yeah’. He said the youngest he viewed was ‘about 15’.

The court heard that the videos showed young boys engaging in various sexual activities, with Detective Garda Jennings saying some of the images were ‘more serious’ in nature. Detective Garda Jennings said some of the people in the videos were prepubescent.

Detective Garda Jennings told how McAteer purported to be a 17-year-old female when conversing with a child believed to be from Scandinavia.

McAteer had downloaded a video of a female masturbating and forwarded it during an exchange of videos. The accused had installed an app on his phone which enabled him to record and save material from Snapchat without the sender’s knowledge. He also used a fake GPS to disguise his location when conversing with others.

Gardaí arrested McAteer in October 2019 when a ‘sale agreed’ sign went up at the house in Carrigart.

In the witness box, McAteer, with his head bowed, spoke only to plead guilty to four charges.

He was charged with knowingly possessing child pornography on February 12, 2019, an offence contrary to Section 6.1 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998. On a Samsung mobile phone, Gardaí found 12 images and six videos of children engaged in sexual acts on.

McAteer was charged with the production of child pornography on February 4, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to the use of information and communication technology to facilitate sexual exploitation of child on February 4, 2019.

McAteer pleaded guilty to a further charge of causing a child to watch or look at images of a person engaged in sexual activity for the purpose of sexual gratification on February 4, 2019.

Barrister for McAteer, Mr Shane Costello, SFC, said his client had to move ‘on a number of occasions’ since these offences.

“He has lost his business and suffered financially,” he said.

“He was a man of some promise. He had set up a number of businesses, but he had to sell the last of these businesses as word came out that he had committed these crimes. He is hoping to restart a normal life. He is financially ruined. He has been ostracised from family members and completely alienated from friends and acquaintances. He is deeply ashamed of what he has done.”

Mr Costello told the court that McAteer, who is from outside the jurisdiction, had moved to Donegal initially ‘to try and help a young friend who was struggling with a mental health issue’.

“He moved from a cosmopolitan life to a very rural one to try and better himself,” Mr Costello said. “This led to my client becoming isolated and feeling very alone. There was no outside stimulation and he went down the rabbit hole of online apps.”

McAteer, his barrister said, began to access adult pornography ‘out of boredom’.

“As a young man, he was raised in a very conservative environment, which maybe was not receptive to the fact that he was homosexual. He suppressed that for a long time. He struggled with his sexually and the concept of being different. This led to him accessing and exploring pornography. He offers no other explanation or excuse. Two words in the probation report summarise this man: It refers to an ‘indolent existence’.”

Mr Costello said McAteer had accepted responsibility for his crimes and asked the court to be as lenient as it could.

Judge John Aylmer remanded McAteer on continuing bail and adjourned the matter until Tuesday next, October 25, for sentencing.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media