Inishowen mother-of-one pleads guilty to MDMA charges

An Inishowen mother-of-one will be sentenced next year after being found in possession of MDMA.

Danielle McDaid pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another.

McDaid also tendered a guilty plea to a charge of possession of MDMA when she appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

The charges faced by McDaid, aged 37, with an address at Donagh Park, Carndonagh, relate to Donagh Park, Carndonagh on March 17, 2021.

The court heard there are a number of co-accused people in the case.

Her barrister, Mr Ciaran O'Rourke, asked for the matter to be put back to the Easter sittings of the court to allow for a probation report to be carried out on his client.

"I am anxious that all options are put to the court," he said.

Judge John Aylmer agreed and requested a probation report to include an assessment for the suitability of community service.