Twenty catalytic convertors stolen from Raphoe sheds

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of catalytic convertors from a Raphoe shed.
The burglary occurred between Wednesday, December 8 at 6pm and Thursday, December 9 at 7.45am, in Raphoe. A shed to the rear of a house was broken into. A sum of money and twenty catalytic convertors were taken from the shed and another unsecured shed at the property.
Gardaí are urging anyone who is approached to buy a catalytic convertor, under suspicious circumstances, to contact them.
Anyone with any information is urged to please call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
