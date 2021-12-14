Garda appeal for information following Tennis Club break in

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information following a break in to the Tennis Club on the High Road in Letterkenny.
Garda Grainne Doherty said the building has been targeted by burglars before.
On Tuesday, December 7, around 1.30am a window was smashed and an office within the building was ransacked. Nothing was stolen from the building.
Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who have noticed anything untoward.
You can contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
