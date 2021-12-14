Buncrana gardaí investigate circumstances surrounding house fire

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire which occurred in Buncrana yesterday, Monday.
The fire is reported to have started after 4pm. The derelict house which was alight is situated on Bridge Street, Carndonagh.
Substantial damage was caused to the building. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who traveled on Bridge Street or who was in that area to contact them. Gardaí would appreciate dash cam from drivers who were in the area at the time. You can contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
