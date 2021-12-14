Culprits broke into Buncrana home of grandmother under darkness

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in the Buncrana area during the early hours of Saturday morning.
An elderly grandmother and her grand daughter were asleep at the time of the incident which occurred in Meenaharnish, Ballymagan at 4.20am. The two men remained in the house for two hours.
No injuries were reported. However both women were left shaken by the ordeal.
A number of items were stolen during the burglary.
Garda Grainne Doherty says gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in or around the area and has dash cam.
"If anyone appeared anything suspicious in the area ... to contact gardaí in Buncrana," she said.
People can contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540 on or you can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
