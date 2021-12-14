Investigations continue into death of motorcyclist in Killygordon

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash in Killygordon on Friday last.
A 19-year-old man died following the collision involving a car and a motorcycle which occurred shortly before 1:30pm at Railway Road.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage of the area is being asked to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.
