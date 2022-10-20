Devenney family express their gratitude to all following loss of Patrick and Margaret

The family of the late Patrick Devenney and his daughter Margaret Sullivan (nee Devenney) have expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped in any way following their loss last month.

Patrick, of Mill Road, Newtowncunningham, passed away on September 21 at Donegal Hospice and Margaret, The Fairways, Letterkenny, passed away the following day. Their Month’s Mind Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, October 28, at 7pm in the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

“We the family of the late Patrick Devenney and Margaret Sullivan (nee Devenney) wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who sympathised with us on the sad passing of our most treasured father/husband and our beautiful sister/daughter,” read an acknowledgement from the Devenney family.



“Our heartfelt thanks to all those who sent Mass and sympathy cards, telephoned, travelled long distances, sent flowers and messages of condolences. To everyone who gave donations to the Donegal Hospice on dad’s behalf.

“We also wish to give special thanks to our extended families, neighbours, friends, and the local community for their support, kindness, and for those businesses and people who provided refreshments, we will be forever grateful. To those who attended our home, the wake, the service and burial, your presence and kindness gave our family much strength through this incredibly difficult time.



The late Patrick Devenney

“A special word of thanks to Fr Philip Kemmy and for this spiritual guidance and delivering a beautiful mass with Fr. Patrick McHugh. Thank you Fr. Ciaran Harkin for your support throughout dad’s illness and your assistance to us with both dad’s and Margaret’s untimely passing.

“Thank you to Fr. Dermot, Bro. Brendan Gallagher and Fr. Ray Lennon for their Masses and prayers. A word of thanks to Naomh Colmcille GAA, Lagan Harps, Letterkenny Athletic Club, Killea FC and St Eunan’s GAA club that provided guards of honour on the day of the funeral. Thanks to Elaine McDaid, Edle Burke (nieces and cousins) Caroline and Grace McNamee for the beautiful music and hymns.

“Our sincere thanks to Charlie McClafferty funeral director, his staff and Martin Burke for their professional and caring manner in conducting the funeral arrangements and thanks to the gravediggers who prepared dad and Margaret’s place of rest.



The late Margaret Devenney





“Sincere thanks to the consultants, doctors, nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Letterkenny University Hospital and the Donegal Hospice for all their care and attention they showed our father.

“As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our gratitude. Our family has been overwhelmed with the kindness continually shown to us as we deal with their unbearable loss, thank you so much. With love, Imelda, Sharon and Daniel, Brendan and Treasa, Maria and Alan, Arlene and Garvan and Eugene.”

Patrick Devenney and his daughter Margaret

The Month’s Mind Memorial Mass for Patrick and Margaret will take place on Friday the 28th of October at 7pm in the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal.