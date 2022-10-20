Donegal businesses to get boost for Renewable Energy Initiatives supporting the 'Blue Economy'

Businesses in Donegal’s coastal communities are being encouraged to apply for the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme, with funding of up to €200,000 available for Renewable Energy Initiatives.

Under the Scheme, blue economy businesses operating within 10 kilometres of the coastline are being encouraged to go green and can apply for funding to support plans for controlling their energy costs and improving their sustainability.

With rising energy costs, renewable energy initiatives are a smart solution to reducing our carbon footprint, cutting costs, and improving energy security to enable development today without risking that of future generations.

With €25 million available, the aim of the Scheme is to stimulate growth in rural coastal communities post-Brexit. The Scheme is an initiative of the Government of Ireland and the European Union, and is being administered by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) and delivered through Fisheries Local Action Groups (FLAGs).

Brenda O’Riordan, BIM Regional Officer, said the scheme has already received some promising and innovative proposals across a range of blue economy businesses from seafood, coastal tourism, boat building and repair, to marine leisure and sport.

“Given spiralling energy costs we’re seeing a lot of interest from a wide breadth of blue economy businesses across Ireland’s coastal communities, particularly those, looking to go green,” she said. “From fishmongers putting photo-voltaic units on the roof of the business to supply power, and charter boat business upgrading their engines to hybrid/electric, to seafood companies looking at lighting, heating and refrigeration upgrades.

“With these grants, blue economy businesses can start to take greater control of their energy costs and become more sustainable by helping to reduce emissions and the impact on our environment.”

The largest of its kind ever, the scheme is open to three streams of projects: Capital Investment, Business Mentoring & Capacity Development, and Upskilling & Training.

Full details about the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme, including how to apply, can be found at www.bim.ie