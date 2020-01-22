Contact

Derry councillor reveals that she is to stand as a candidate in south Donegal

Doctor Anne McCloskey will attempt to win a seat for the Aontú party in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency

Dr Anne McCloskey

Dr Anne McCloskey is to run for the Dail.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Derry councillor Anne McCloskey is to stand as a candidate in the general election in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency.
Doctor McCloskey is the deputy leader of the Aontú party.
She is to stand as a candidate in the general election in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.
Dr McCloskey is one of Aontú’s two councillors in Northern Ireland.
She was elected on to Derry City and Strabane District Council last year.
Aontú is standing several dozen candidates next month - the first time it has taken part in a general election in the Republic.
It is focussing on four constituencies - Cavan, Wexford, Donegal and the retention of the Meath West seat.
However, Dr McCloskey said she felt it was important to stand in Sligo-Leitrim.
"Aontú is a fledgeling political party," she said.
"We have a group of very committed activists in Sligo who were very keen for someone to stand."
The constituency takes in all of counties Sligo and Leitrim, part of southern Donegal and part of northern Roscommon.
Dr McCloskey said the party had a ‘mountain to climb’ with just two-and-a-half weeks to go until polling day on February 8 but she was ‘looking forward to the challenge’.
Dr McCloskey claimed the party has gained supporters from across the political spectrum, including from the unionist community.
Aontú was established last year after Mr Peadar Tóibín left Sinn Féin.
He claimed he had been ostracised from the party because of his opposition to abortion.
Several high-profile former Sinn Féin members, including Francie and Anne Brolly, later joined the party.
Aontú claimed three seats in last year's local elections in the Republic.
If elected, Dr McCloskey would be expected to stand down from her seat on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

