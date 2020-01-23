Results of general election opinion poll in Donegal to be revealed tonight

Contact
TG4 will broadcast Vóta 2020 at 7pm tonight when the results of the first opinion poll in Donegal will be analysed and discussed
The results of a general election opinion poll carried out in Donegal are to revealed tonight.
TG4 has commissioned an Ipsos MRBI opinion poll in the Donegal constituency.
The TV station will broadcast a one-hour special election programme, Vóta 2020, at 7pm tonight live from Ostan Loch Altan in Gortahork when results of the first opinion poll in Donegal will be analysed and discussed.
The broadcast is the first of six special general election programmes.
The station has also commissioned opinion polls in the Galway West and Kerry constituencies.
On Tuesday, January 28 Vóta 2020 will be live from Galway with a particular emphasis on the opinion poll results from Galway West. On Tuesday, February 3 Siún Nic Gearailt will present Vóta 2020 live from Kerry with analysis and discussion about the Kerry constituency and discussion of the results of the Kerry opinion poll.
There will also be a live show from Mayo on January 30 at 7pm, and a final live show from TG4’s Baile na hAbhann studio on Thursday, February 6.
TG4 will have extensive live coverage of the election results on Sunday, February 9and Monday, February 10 from count centres around the country with expert analysis and discussion in studio, as well as online and on social media coverage.
