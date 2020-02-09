MacSharry gains ground in south Donegal, Sligo Leitrim

Contact
With more than two-thirds of the boxes now opened in the Sligo Leitrim constituency which includes south Donegal, Marc MacSharry (FF) has moved back into second place.
He is very close behind Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny who has been out in front since the first tallies earlier this morning.
The boxes currently being counted are in North Sligo where MacSharry was expected to do well.
Tallies show him to be on 16% of the vote, with Kenny on 17% and Eamon Scanlon (FF) on 15%.
Scanlon had been ahead of MacSharry briefly but as expected, fell behind as the north Sligo boxes were opened.
