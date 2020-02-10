GE2020 Bree eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim despite late surge
Things are hotting up in the count centre at the Sligo Park Hotel
Declan Bree - PHOTO Matt Britton
There is a definite buzz of anticipation as 19 candidates have been whittled down to six.
Independent candidate Declan Bree was eliminated in the 13th count.
One seat has been filled by Martin Kenny (SF) who topped the poll and was elected on the first count.
Five candidates remain in the running for the remaining three seats.
They are:
Marian Harkin (Ind) on 10,834
Marc MacSharry (FF) on 9,300
Eamon Scanlon (FF) on 8,193
Frank Feighan (FG) on 6,952
Thomas Walsh (FG) on 5,733
