GE2020 Bree eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim despite late surge

There is a definite buzz of anticipation as 19 candidates have been whittled down to six.

Independent candidate Declan Bree was eliminated in the 13th count.

One seat has been filled by Martin Kenny (SF) who topped the poll and was elected on the first count.

Five candidates remain in the running for the remaining three seats.

They are:

Marian Harkin (Ind) on 10,834

Marc MacSharry (FF) on 9,300

Eamon Scanlon (FF) on 8,193

Frank Feighan (FG) on 6,952

Thomas Walsh (FG) on 5,733