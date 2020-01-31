COMPUTER COLUMN: Ten reasons why photography is a great hobby - Part One

People start doing photography (versus taking snaps or selfies) for many reasons.

It might be a major life event coming up – new baby, wedding, special birthday – or that overseas trip saved up for over many years.

It might be that the capabilities of your phone frustrate you enough to want to get real about photography.

However it happens, suddenly you find yourself with an empty bank account and some form of camera gear that you now need to figure out how and where and maybe even, why to use it.

#1 Recording events and memories

Photography allows you to create images of events, times, and places.

To both record what happened and allow you to share them with friends and family, either in digital format or more permanently with prints or photo books.

By being able to capture a special moment in time, you carry the memory of that event forward with you, allowing you to share it and remember it with those that were there.

Those memories become part of your history, perhaps family lore, not just stories passed down through the generations – but images as well. As the popular idiom says, “A picture is worth a thousand words”.

#2 Have fun

So much fun can be had with a camera. You could be out with the family at the beach or a picnic, local sports games, randomly roaming your city streets photographing strangers without them noticing, stalking wildlife, hiking up a mountain for a stunning view, or standing under the stars at 2 a.m. watching the Milky Way slowly move across the heavens.

So many opportunities to do new, interesting, and fun things with your camera that you likely may not have otherwise done.

All sorts of things become interesting when they can provide you with material for photographic adventures.

Cultural festivals, parades, sports events, a wander along the beach, exploring parts of your city previously undiscovered, architectural details on buildings, intricate details of flowers, people watching, difficulties of photographing wildlife, meeting people who have different interests and hobbies – just for a few ideas.

Most people are willing to share their passion with you if you take some time to talk to them.

There are endless opportunities for photographic inspiration – even the contents of your fridge or pantry can be fascinating when viewed through a macro lens.

All you need to do is make an effort to look.

#3 Learning a new skill is good for your brain

Research has shown that learning a new skill helps the brain and improves memory, and the more difficult the skill, the more improvement you get.

Coupled with exercise, these two things are considered important for long-term brain health and neuroplasticity.

Studies show that slower learning over time helps build strong new linkages within the brain.

New knowledge will accumulate over time, as you keep putting effort into learning a new skill.

Given that photography has so many elements, the science of light, the technology of the camera and the creative artistic side, there is a lot to learn.

So whatever your age, now is the perfect time to start learning photography.

#4 Health and fitness

Getting out of the house, walking about, or even hiking is often a side-effect of getting into photography.

If you are into landscapes then you have to go to where the landscape scenes are, and that often means some form of exercise.

Once you have enough camera gear – likely a body, some lenses, and a tripod – it can weigh a reasonable amount and you will need a bag of some kind to carry it comfortably if you are traveling any reasonable distance.

Some people prefer a more gentle form of exercise – for health or mobility reasons. Others may prefer multi-day hikes into stunning mountain scenery.

Mountain biking, horseback riding, kayaking and similar sports are often popular modes of transport to get you to a new landscape and allow for photography along the way.

Camera gear is heavy, so it’s important to be aware of any health or safety concerns. Carrying heavy cameras on straps around your neck for a long time can be quite painful.

People with disabilities or limited mobility might prefer a lighter weight option and there are many available these days.

Although one of the downsides of digital photography, especially if you shoot RAW, is the amount of time you can spend in front of your computer, processing the images, so that needs to be considered into your fitness regime as well.

#5 Creativity

In her book, “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear”, Elizabeth Gilbert writes a great deal about creativity and inspiration. She says it is good for us as individuals, and that the world is a better place for having art in it.

That feeling when you finally get the awesome sunrise photo or the perfect candid, maybe the aurora or a meteor shower, or whatever your passion is, that feeling when you finally get the image, makes it all worthwhile.

Being creative is something we don’t tend to allow ourselves to do as adults. Photography is a very acceptable form of creativity that allows endless flexibility in how you adapt it to your own personal style.

That style can grow as you learn more and start to experiment with different things. Creativity is fun and it provides a necessary balance against the stressful demands of the modern lifestyle.

If you want to learn more about photography check out www.photosfromireland.com

For further information contact Brendan on 0749376019 or see his website: www.inishowencomputers.ie