Sean Boyd leaves Finn Harps for Shelbourne

Sean Boyd has left Finn Harps and signed for Premier Division newcomers Shelbourne.

The 23-year-old rejoined Harps for the 2021 season after injury kept him sidelined in 2021.

Boyd scored some vital goals for Harps this year.

The Swords man netted a late double in a 3-3 FAI Cup draw against Dundalk and also scored one of the late goals in a 2-2 draw with Sligo Rovers.

Shelbourne won the First Division and will be managed by former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff next year.

Boyd said: “I’m delighted to be here. From looking from the outside in, it’s really exciting to see what’s happening at the club so when there was a phone call made and Damien got in touch, I couldn’t say no.

“I know how the manager and the staff operate and the club is going in the right direction. I’ve talked to Luke Byrne too and the environment is something I want to be a part of.”

Boyd has also played for Shamrock Rovers and Longford Town.

Duff said: “We are delighted to bring Sean to the club. He is another brilliant character in the building who will no doubt help build a young, hungry dressing room but also an exciting vibrant team.

“He has a lot of qualities on and off the pitch and we really look forward to working together.”