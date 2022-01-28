Motorist who produced suspected false license to face court

Gardaí made an arrest and seized the vehicle
Gardaí in Ballybofey arrested a motorist who produced a suspected false driving licence.
Officers from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a car in the Ballybofey area on Thursday.
Gardai suspected the licence produced by the driver to be false.
The driver was arrested and the car was seized by Gardaí.
A spokesperson has confirmed that court proceedings will follow for the motorist.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.