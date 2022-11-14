Breaking: Coast Guard launch search operation at River Finn

A search operation is underway in Ballybofey.
The Irish Coast Guard's 118 rescue helicopter is engaged in the search, which is focusing on an area of the River Finn.
Gardai and emergency services are also at the scene.
The Coast Guard chopper arrived in the Twin Towns skyline just after 5.30pm
More details as we get them.
