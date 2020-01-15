Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal chairman of iconic stadium project welcomes visit by ministers

New Stormont deal set to accelerate plans to develop new GAA stadium

Donegal chairman of iconic stadium project welcomes visit by ministers

Tom Daly with the North's Minister of Finance Conor Murphy and Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The Donegal chairman of the project board behind the redevelopment of Belfast's Casement Park GAA ground is still hopeful that a new iconic stadium will be built.

Commenting on the Stormont Deal document ‘New Decade New Approach’ and the attendance of the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey and the Minister of Finance Conor Murphy at Casement Park, Tom Daly, said: “Ulster GAA, the Casement Park Project Board and our members throughout Ulster warmly welcome the commitment provided within ‘New Decade New Approach’ to see the completion of the Regional Stadia Programme and the GAA’s new provincial stadium in West Belfast."

The Ballyshannon native added: "It is a reflection of their commitment to the project and to the sporting and economic benefits that a new Casement Park will provide that the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey and the Minister of Finance Conor Murphy visited the site within their first few days in office.

He continued: "We will continue to work closely with the Department for Infrastructure to conclude the planning assessment, as we look forward to delivering an iconic stadium for Gaels throughout Ulster.”

The Casement Park project has been the subject of several delays, many of them associated with planning related issues.

The proposed new stadium is being developed by global Award-winning architect Populous, designers of Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the Aviva stadium in Dublin.

The proposed capacity is 34,500, inclusive of 8,500 standing.

There will also be an education and heritage centre, conference facilities and social club.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie