Donegal chairman of iconic stadium project welcomes visit by ministers

The Donegal chairman of the project board behind the redevelopment of Belfast's Casement Park GAA ground is still hopeful that a new iconic stadium will be built.

Commenting on the Stormont Deal document ‘New Decade New Approach’ and the attendance of the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey and the Minister of Finance Conor Murphy at Casement Park, Tom Daly, said: “Ulster GAA, the Casement Park Project Board and our members throughout Ulster warmly welcome the commitment provided within ‘New Decade New Approach’ to see the completion of the Regional Stadia Programme and the GAA’s new provincial stadium in West Belfast."

The Ballyshannon native added: "It is a reflection of their commitment to the project and to the sporting and economic benefits that a new Casement Park will provide that the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey and the Minister of Finance Conor Murphy visited the site within their first few days in office.

He continued: "We will continue to work closely with the Department for Infrastructure to conclude the planning assessment, as we look forward to delivering an iconic stadium for Gaels throughout Ulster.”

The Casement Park project has been the subject of several delays, many of them associated with planning related issues.

The proposed new stadium is being developed by global Award-winning architect Populous, designers of Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the Aviva stadium in Dublin.

The proposed capacity is 34,500, inclusive of 8,500 standing.

There will also be an education and heritage centre, conference facilities and social club.