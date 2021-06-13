Fine opening day win for Na Rossa against Naomh Padraig, Muff

Na Rossa club grounds

Reporter:

Alan Foley

A powerful performance from the Na Rossa ensured a first victory for Cormac McHugh’s side in this Division 4 clash against Naomh Padraig, Muff.

Na Rossa 2-10 Naomh Padraig Muff 1-4

Naomh Padraig Muff made the long Journey to the Rosses and found the home team in fine form boasting the return of play of Odhran Molloy, Brian Odonnell and John McDyre who have all been out for the last 12 months with injuries. Na Rossa with a goal in each half from Keelin Devenney and John McDyre backed up by Aidan McHugh (5 points) and Christian. Bonner (4 points) was enough to settle this tie .

Na Rossa: Martin Molloy, Jamie McCready, Daniel M Melly, Brian Odonnell, Sean Mcmonagle, John McDyre (1-0), Adam McHugh, Eugene Molloy, Aidan McHugh (0-5), Matthew Smith, Christian Bonner (0-4), Ryan Hennessey, Aidan McCahill, Odhran Molloy(0-1), Keelin Devenney (1-0).

