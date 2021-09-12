Dungloe begin life in IFC with a bang against Naomh Brid

Dungloe put Naomh Brid to the sword with a swashbuckling performance at Rosses Park.

Dungloe 5-19

Naomh Brid 1-10

Oisin Bonner, Shaun McGee, Dylan Sweeney scored the goals for the Rosses men who were playing their first game in the Intermediate championship, in 25 years. The Rosses men were relegated from the senior championship at the end of last season.

Dungloe blitzed the visitors with two early goals and were already in the driving seat from as early as the first water break.

The Rosses men were 3-10 to 1-3 in front at half-time. Oisin Bonner, Shaun McGee and Dylan Sweeney scored the Dungloe goals. John McNulty scored the Naomh Brid goal.

Dungloe slacked off in the third quarter but while Naomh Brid upped their strike rate after half -time Michael Gallagher’s men never troubled Danny Rodgers, in the Dungloe goals, for the goal they needed to get back into the tie.

And Dungloe who were a little wasteful in the second period finished out the tie with a brace of points and goals from Oisin Bonner and Sweeney for a convincing win.



Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Gerard Walsh, Jason McBride, Jack Scally; Barry Curran (0-2), Conor O’Donnell, Darren Curran; Ryan Connors, Luke Neilly; Dylan Sweeney (2-3), Daire Gallagher (0-1),Matthew Ward (0-1); Oisin Bonner(2-7), Shaun McGee (1-5), Daniel Ward. Subs: Noel McBride for L Neilly; Christy Greene for D Ward; Luke Neilly for M Ward.

Naomh Brid: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sean Gormley, Richie Walsh; Gary McCafferty, John Paul Langan, Eoghan McGarrigle; Tommy Gallagher, Calum Gallagher (0-3); Eoghan Quinn (0-2), John McNulty (1-1), Eoghan Rushe (0-4,2f); Declan McCafferty, Darragh Brogan, Ross Gallagher. Subs: Gearoid Gallagher for G McCafferty; Gary McCafferty for J P Langan.

Referee: Declan Callaghan (Kilcar).