Gaoth Dobhair finish strong against Glenfin  in Donegal SFC

Gaoth Dobhair made it three wins from three to book their quarter-final place in the Donegal SFC with victory over Glenfin at a windy Magheragallon.

Gaoth Dobhair 1-14

Glenfin 1-7

Gavin McBride scored the goal and also kicked a fine point, while Eamonn Collum posted six points for the winners. Over the hour they mixed the good with the not so good.

Lining out without Odhran MacNiallais, Eamon McGee, Seaghan Ferry and Peter McGee they looked awesome in the opening quarter playing into a strong wind.

Niall Friel, Michael Carroll, Naoise Ó Baoill and Cian Mulligan were buzzing in the early exchanges and McBride was slotting in well with Carroll in the middle of the field.

McBride scored the goal when he got a fist on the end of Mulligan's strike at the posts that dropped short on 15 minutes. McBride had opened the scoring when he finished off a flowing move inside four minutes. Eamonn Collum hit the other two points for a 1-3 to 0-0 Gaoth Dobhair lead at the first water break.

But amazingly they did not score again in the remainder of the half as Aaron and Odhran McGlynn, Jason Morrow and Gerard Ward landed points for a transformed Glenfin. Gaoth Dobhair led 1-3 to 0-4 at half-time.

The locals reeled off the first three points of the second period to go six up, 1-7 to 0-4, approaching the second water break with Glenfin yet to register after the break.

Karl McGlynn reduced the margin to two points with a well-taken goal on 41 minutes. Then, two Gerard Ward frees and Jason Morrow levelled it up.

But Gaoth Dobhair jolted into action reeled off seven unanswered points with Carroll, James Ó Baoill and Collum scoring two apiece and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry also on target.

Gaoth Dobhair: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, James O’Baoill (0-3,3f); Odhran McFadden-Ferry (0-1), Donal McBride, Niall Friel; Michael Carroll (0-3), Gavin McBride (1-1); Neasa Mac Giolla Bhríde, Daire Ó Baoill, Cian Mulligan; Eamonn Collum (0-6, 3f), Noel Kelly, Naoise Ó Baoill. Subs: Finnian Coyle for Kelly (49); Ryan Kelly for G McBride (54).

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Odhran McGlynn (0-1), Frank McGlynn, Ross Marley; Stephen Carr, Jason Morrow (0-2); Karl McGlynn (1-0), Ciaran Brady, Aaron McGlynn (0-1); Kyle O’Meara, Gerard Ward (0-3,3f), Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Mark McGinty (jun) for S Carr and Stephen McGlynn for M O’Donnell (48).

Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary’s, Convoy)