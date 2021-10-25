Search

25/10/2021

MacCumhaill's end 50-year wait to become Donegal minor champions again

MacCumhaill's end 50-year wait to become Donegal minor champions again

MacCumhaill's celebrate their minor championship win in Letterkenny. Photo Brian McDaid

Reporter:

Tom Comack at O'Donnell Park

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The famine is over in the Twin Towns, Sean MacCumhaill’s are Donegal minor champions once again after their final win over Glenswilly at O’Donnell Park.

Sean MacCumhaill's 2-9
Glenswilly 0-3

It is 50 years since MacCumhaill’s last won the minor championship, the blue riband competition of underage football in Donegal.

And they did it against a young Glenswilly side that came into the final - their first at this level - and were much the underdogs against MacCumhaill’s who are unbeaten in league and championship in 2021.

Kevin McCormack and Andrew Murray hit the goals and McCormack also landed five points in a dazzling display on the edge of the Glenswilly large rectangle.

But this was far from a one-man show as MacCumhaills had big performances all over the park.

The eventual champions broke from the blocks if they meant business when Cormack split the posts on 26 seconds for the game’s opening score.

And three minutes later McCormack struck for the opening goal after good work out the field by midfielder Fionn McNulty.

Daithi Gildea at full-forward was a constant threat up front for Glenswilly early on.
MacCumhaill’s scored again when Marcus Mbul waltzed through to split the posts.
A packed and well organised Glenswilly defence had Mandy Kelly and Mark Bonner on top of their game.

McCormack hit the target once again to race into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead before Kelly kicked Glenswilly’s first point, two minutes from half-time.

In a carbon copy of the first half, MacCumhaill’s started the second on the front foot. And they hit 1-2 in the opening four minutes to race into a 2-5 to 0-1 lead with Murray grabbing the second goal

Driven on by Kelly and Donal Gallagher in the half-back line and Michael Doherty and Gary Kelly in the middle of the field, Martin Glackin’s team enjoyed a good spell.

Gary Kelly converted two frees to bring the Glenswilly tally to three points by the 44th minute. But the game fizzled out after the second water-break and McCormack, Murray and Conor McGinty kicked points as MacCumhaill’s finished strong.

Sean MacCumhaill’s: Charlie Byrne; Alan Sproule, Ruairi Callaghan, Shaun McMenamin; Ryan Galvin, Sean Breen, Eoin McGonagle; Fionn McNulty, Sean Martin; Mark Mbulli (0-2), Conor McGinty,Andrew Murray (1-1); Josh McMenamin, Kevin McCormack (1-5. 2f), Diarmaid O’Donnell. Subs: Evan Long for A Sprouple, Conor Murphy for E McGonagle.

Glenswilly: Keelan Curran; Jack McGlynn, Jude Hards, David Cullen; Eoghan Scott, Mandy Kelly (0-1), Mark Bonner; Michael Doherty, Gary Kelly (0-2,2f); Reid Kelly, Caolan Glackin, Donal Gallagher; Oisin McGrenra, Daithi Gildea,Mickey Toner.
Subs: Oisin Ward for E Scott, Gary McDaid for C Glackin.

Referee: Marc Browne (Four Masters)

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media