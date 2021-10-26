Search

26/10/2021

Late comeback seals County U13 hurling crown for Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh U13 hurlers

Aodh Ruadh’s under-13s hurlers completed their fantastic season with an epic victory over MacCumhaill's in the county final on Thursday.

This panel has had an exceptional season, winning the league title earlier in the year, their Táin Óg, as well as our own tournament. Thursday's win was the cherry on top of this great season.

The opening exchanges saw the Ballyshannon team race into an early lead against the men from the Twin Towns, and it looked like we were going to coast to victory.

However after the first water break, the MacCumhaill's lads fought their way back into the game and at the half-time whistle we led on a scoreline of 1-6 to 1-1. MacCumhaills started the second half like a house on fire and put huge pressure on Aodh Ruadh, scoring a flurry of points to come within one point as it went into the second water break.

The final quarter saw the Ernesiders really show their mettle. There were top class performances from the full-back line right up to the full-forward line. Aodh Ruadh fought for every ball, and got the couple of points needed to ensure we were the victors in this hotly contested match on a scoreline of 1-8 to 1-6.

Captains for the evening Daithi Sheerin and Joseph Gibbions spoke very well as they accepted the cup on behalf of the team, and then it was back to Ballyshannon for the customary beeping and refreshments.

