10/11/2021

McSharry on fire as LyIT win second year opener at Air Dome

LyIT second year team before their game against NUIG

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

In their first game of the new second year competition, LyIT had too much in the tank for NUI Galway,

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 2-15

NUI Galway 0-11

Jack McSharry hit 2-5 in a ten-point win for Maxi Curran’s LyIT.

The second year competition has been devised mainly for the first year players of last year who missed out on colleges football due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The game was played in the Air Dome in Mayo, the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.


LyIT: Emmett Maguire, Seán Doherty, Conor Durkan, Dylan Dorrian, Rory Colyer, Jack Gallagher, Dean Rooney, Bobby McGettigan (0-2), Rory O’Donnell (0-2), Matthew Gallagher, Keelan Dunleavy (0-4), Eoin McKenna, Dylan Doogan, Jack McSharry (2-5), Oran Winston (0-2). Subs: Ciaran Duffy, Jordan O’Donnell, Shane Tolan, Michael McKelvey, Fiachra Lee McLaughlin, Oisin Hannon, Keelan McMonagle, Robin Richards, Edward Gough.

