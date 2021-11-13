Search

13/11/2021

Progressive Donegal GAA club has big development plans

Proposals include new all-weather floodlit pitch, new dressing rooms, stand, community track and player warm-up areas

File photo: Construction plans

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

One of Donegal’s most ambitious GAA clubs is proposing to construct a new building that will comprise changing rooms, a meeting room gym and also a stand.

St Nauls, based in Mountcharles, has enjoyed considerable success on the field in recent years and now planning permission is being sought from Donegal Co. Council for developments at their ground.

They are also looking to have an all-weather pitch, with floodlights, as well as additional car parking facilities, footpaths, lighting and dedicated spaces for buses and emergency parking.

In addition, the club is also proposing to build a community playground, a players’ warm-up area, and a community walking/running track with “low level” lighting, as well as other associated works.

Plans have been lodged with Donegal Co. Council and a decision on whether planning permission will be granted is scheduled for January 8, 2021.

Submissions can be made up to  December 9, 2020.

