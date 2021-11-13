Progressive Donegal GAA club has big development plans

File photo: Construction plans
One of Donegal’s most ambitious GAA clubs is proposing to construct a new building that will comprise changing rooms, a meeting room gym and also a stand.
St Nauls, based in Mountcharles, has enjoyed considerable success on the field in recent years and now planning permission is being sought from Donegal Co. Council for developments at their ground.
They are also looking to have an all-weather pitch, with floodlights, as well as additional car parking facilities, footpaths, lighting and dedicated spaces for buses and emergency parking.
In addition, the club is also proposing to build a community playground, a players’ warm-up area, and a community walking/running track with “low level” lighting, as well as other associated works.
Plans have been lodged with Donegal Co. Council and a decision on whether planning permission will be granted is scheduled for January 8, 2021.
Submissions can be made up to December 9, 2020.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.