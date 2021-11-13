Search

13/11/2021

Last throw of the dice for Glenfin and Termon

Termon continue good start to Division 2 with Glenfin win

The Termon squad earlier this season

Tom Comack

sport@donegallive.ie

Glenfin and Termon meet in Saturday’s Division Two promotion final in Convoy at 2pm.

Termon lost their brave bid to hold onto their SFC status in last Saturday’s play-off defeat at the hands of Bundoran.

But this Saturday’s showdown is an opportunity to stay in touch with the top brass in Division One of the All-County Football League.

And despite last week’s disappointment Francie Friel and his management team will be greatly encouraged by their performance against the Bundoran men.

It took extra-time and three brilliant Paul Brennan in the first period of extra-time to finally set the Stars of the Sea on their way to a 0-20 to 1-16 scoreline.

Termon led the game by five points at one stage in the second half.

Fingers will be crossed and visits to Doon Well will be made in the hope Daire McDaid is fit to play this weekend.

Glenfin manager Mark McGinty makes no bones about it; they want to play in the top division next season.

“We feel we are a senior team and the main goal at the start of the season was to retain our senior championship status and to win promotion in the league. And hasn’t changed, “ said Glenfin manager Mark McGinty.

Glenfin came close to making the quarter-final of this season’s senior championship before being dragged into the relegation battle but they got off that bus with a convincing 3-11 to 0-9 win over Bundoran.

McGinty is hoping to have All-Star defender Frank McGlynn and young Karl McGlynn back from injury for Saturday’s shootout.

“Frank hasn’t missed the last two games with a quad injury. He probably could have played against Bundoran but we didn’t need him so he has got the extra couple of weeks to receive treatment and rest,” McGinty said.

“Karl picked up an ankle injury but is recovering well and we are hopeful he will make Saturday’s game.

“We will monitor the two lads this week at training before we make a decision. But I would be fairly hopeful.”

