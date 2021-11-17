Edmund Brennan uses his winnings to give something back to Naomh Ultan

Ticket seller Terence McGinley and October prize winner Edmund Brennan
Naomh Ultan CLG ran a 50/50 Development Draw and prize winner Edmund Brennan decided to give something back to the Dunkineely club.
Edmund was the October winner, picking up €1015, and he immediately purchased the club six new footballs.
Naomh Ultan GAA club said: "He was presented his cheque by ticket seller Terence McGinley and before we knew it, he had purchased six new footballs for our club. A very kind gesture from a great club man and a great GAA man, it is really appreciated Edmund from all at Naomh Ultan CLG, thank you!"
