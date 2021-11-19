LyIT and CLG Dhun na nGall re-sign MoU enhancing commitment to education, research and performance in the North West

CLG Dhún na nGall and LYIT are set to continue the partnership initiated in 2016 with a new Memorandum of Understanding to ensure both partners work to enhance education, research and performance.

LYIT provides Donegal football teams with a mix of performance/functional testing, scholarships, general/technical workshops and access to facilities. CLG Dhún nan Gall remains a brand ambassador for the Institute and also provides access to facilities at the Donegal GAA Centre.

The release in full reads:

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and CLG Dhun na nGall yesterday, Thursday 18 November, resigned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Both organisations have had a successful MoU in place since 2016 and are delighted to continue their partnership journey.



The MoU aims to keep the best of previous arrangements, whilst also embracing the opportunities of the new MoU and ensuring that both partners work to enhance education, research and performance. Numerous activities and collaborations are organised by the partners. LYIT provides a mix of performance/functional testing, scholarships, general/technical workshops and access to facilities. LYIT is the Academy Sponsor to Donegal U14, U15, U16, in football and hurling.



CLG Dhun na Gall provides access to the Donegal GAA centre to LYIT Sports Teams, who have been having increasing success on the fields since the signing of the first MoU in 2016. CLG Dhun na nGall has become a brand ambassador for LYIT, promoting the institute, the programmes and scholarship opportunities on offer.



LYIT has an ongoing commitment to provide scholarships for students, who play Gaelic games. Furthermore, the Institute is committed to providing career guidance and nutritional advice to academy teams.



Henry McGarvey, LYIT Vice President for Finance and Corporate Services welcomes the partnership: “The partnership with Donegal GAA offers a unique opportunity to students in Donegal to develop as scholars and athletes in a professional academic and sporting environment, with additional supports in areas such as career guidance, nutrition and strength and conditioning. We are proud to be associated with the GAA in Donegal and value the opportunity that this MOU offers to build our profile in the new Technological University.”



Paul Hannigan, LYIT President says: “We are delighted to build on the success of our collaboration with Donegal GAA that began five years ago. This is an ambitious agreement that will add to the suite of interventions planned to improve the profile of sporting activity at LYIT and the new Technological University.”

Speaking about the signing Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath says: “On behalf of CLG Dhún na nGall we are delighted to advance and renew our partnership for another five years with LYIT. We certainly take this opportunity to recognise the constructive planning which both partners have delivered into this memorandum of understanding.

"The Donegal GAA is assisting its members in achieving an education through LYIT with scholarships, which benefits their future. This is a very practical step forward for our young members, while they remain and train in their home county.”



This new MoU is a commitment from both parties to the partnership for a five-year duration with an annual review. LYIT will make an annual contribution to the development of the Academy and CLG Dhun na nGall will be a brand ambassador to the institute. This positive partnership will provide athletes and students the opportunity to progress both their educational and sporting journey in the North West region.



This is an exciting time for the region as LYIT celebrates its 50th anniversary and continues its journey to becoming a Technological University (TU), with partners GMIT and IT Sligo. The TU will be designated early in 2022 and Letterkenny and Killybegs will become university towns for the first time.

LYIT and CLG Dhun na nGall both aim to build upon this partnership and look forward positively to the future.