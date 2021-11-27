Donegal drawn to take on Armagh in 2022 Ulster SFC

Caolan McGonagle of Donegal in action against Jarly Óg Burns, right, and Conor Turbitt of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 North Round 3 match
Donegal will take on Armagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final following this afternoon’s draw.
Declan Bonner’s team were handed a home draw against the side managed by Kieran McGeeney. The winners of that tie will take on Antrim/Cavan.
Tyrone, the current Ulster champions, are in the preliminary round away to Fermanagh, with the winners taking on Derry. Whoever comes through this will face the winners of Monaghan and Down in the semi-final.
Donegal and Down, who met in the preliminary round this year, were exempt from the long route and were guaranteed to be placed in the last eight, as were Cavan and Monaghan - the 2020 pairing.
In Bonner’s second tenure as boss, Donegal were Ulster champions in 2018 and 2019, runners-up in 2020. In 2021, his side were beaten in the provincial semi-final by eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone, 0-23 to 1-14.
Donegal have won 10 Ulster SFC crowns.
Ulster draw
Preliminary round
Fermanagh v Tyrone
Quarter-finals
Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone
Donegal v Armagh
Antrim v Cavan
Monaghan v Down
Semi-finals
Donegal/Armagh v Antrim/Cavan
Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone v Monaghan/Down
Connacht draw
Quarter-finals
New York v Sligo
London v Leitrim
Mayo v Galway
Semi-finals
Roscommon v New York/Sligo
London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway
Leinster draw
Preliminary round
Louth v Carlow
Laois v Wicklow
Offaly v Wexford
Quarter-finals
Dublin v Offaly/Wexford
Meath v Laois/Wicklow
Kildare v Louth/Carlow
Westmeath v Longford
Semi-finals
Will be drawn after the quarter-finals take place
Munster draw
Quarter-finals
Tipperary v Waterford
Clare v Limerick
Semi-finals
Kerry v Cork
Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick
Treasure Leitrim is leading the campaign calling for Minister for Environment Eamonn Ryan not to grant a prospective mining licence
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.