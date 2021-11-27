Donegal drawn to take on Armagh in 2022 Ulster SFC

Donegal will take on Armagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final following this afternoon’s draw.

Declan Bonner’s team were handed a home draw against the side managed by Kieran McGeeney. The winners of that tie will take on Antrim/Cavan.

Tyrone, the current Ulster champions, are in the preliminary round away to Fermanagh, with the winners taking on Derry. Whoever comes through this will face the winners of Monaghan and Down in the semi-final.

Donegal and Down, who met in the preliminary round this year, were exempt from the long route and were guaranteed to be placed in the last eight, as were Cavan and Monaghan - the 2020 pairing.

In Bonner’s second tenure as boss, Donegal were Ulster champions in 2018 and 2019, runners-up in 2020. In 2021, his side were beaten in the provincial semi-final by eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone, 0-23 to 1-14.

Donegal have won 10 Ulster SFC crowns.

Ulster draw

Preliminary round

Fermanagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals

Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone

Donegal v Armagh

Antrim v Cavan

Monaghan v Down

Semi-finals

Donegal/Armagh v Antrim/Cavan

Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone v Monaghan/Down

Connacht draw

Quarter-finals

New York v Sligo

London v Leitrim

Mayo v Galway

Semi-finals

Roscommon v New York/Sligo

London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway

Leinster draw

Preliminary round

Louth v Carlow

Laois v Wicklow

Offaly v Wexford

Quarter-finals

Dublin v Offaly/Wexford

Meath v Laois/Wicklow

Kildare v Louth/Carlow

Westmeath v Longford

Semi-finals

Will be drawn after the quarter-finals take place

Munster draw

Quarter-finals

Tipperary v Waterford

Clare v Limerick

Semi-finals

Kerry v Cork

Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick