28 Nov 2021

'A lesson in aggression' says Organ as St Eunan's bow out of Ulster

St Eunan's hurlers

St Eunan's hurlers

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin at The Athletic Grounds

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

It was hard for stunned St Eunan’s manager Eugene Organ to articulate exactly what went wrong after a comprehensive mauling in Armagh. 

Nothing seemed to go right for his badly outgunned boys who were giving away a lot in the physical power stakes against a south Armagh side who used that advantage to the maximum. 

When asked about the pre match schemozzle he said: “They set out to hit us physically and our young lads especially got a lesson in aggression out there tonight. 

“From the word go, they were just so up for it and were very flat in the first 15 minutes. 

“And the return from the chances that we created was also very poor." 

But while Organ believes Eunan’s could have had a penalty when Kevin Kealy was hauled down in the square in the 14th minute, that was not the difference between the sides. 

“We had a blatant penalty turned down,but Craobh Rua were just all over us right from the start. 

“But that was not the winning or losing of the game by any means. 

“We were just always second to the ball and I just cannot explain the flatness”. 

He added: “For the last ten to fifteen minutes we made a real fight of it, but the game had gone away from us by that stage and it was certainly gone when they got their third goal. 

“Jarly Og (Burns) is a big physically impressive players and they hit a few high balls into our square and they got two goals and that was a big difference. 

“We got a lesson in power and physicality out there but I am very disappointed and I just can’t explain our flatness. 

“The lads are much better than that but Craobh Rua chased us down and hounded us and we wish them all the best going forward”. 

