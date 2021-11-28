Sean MacCumhaills U21s snatch late winner to get past Termon

Chad McSorley palmed in a goal two minutes from the end to squeeze Sean MacCumhaills past Termon and into an Under-21 ‘A’ Championship semi-finals.

Sean MacCumhaills 2-11

Termon 3-7

An evening that see-sawed throughout looked to have levelled out in Termon’s favour when Ryan McFadden stroked home a penalty in the 41st minute that put the Burn Road residents four ahead.

MacCumhaills, led by the outstanding Oisin Gallen - who posted 1-8 - stayed in touch, though.

Gallen hit three in quick succession before a sumptuous Jamie Keegan point brought the Finnsiders within a point again, 1-11 to 3-6.

Termon were clinging on, but they lost a grip of it in the 58th minute. MacCumhaills robbed possession back on the end-line and when the ball was popped across goal, McSorely was on hand to bat home.

Termon moved into the lead thanks to Mark Gallagher’s 19th minute goal. Taking receipt of Bobby McGettigan’s long delivery, Gallagher got past Jack Burke before getting around goalkeeper Ciaran Foy and finding the net.

No sooner was the scoreboard changing, but referee Enda McFeely was outstretching his arms to award MacCumhaills a penalty. Just 40 seconds after Gallagher hit the net, McGettigan was penalised for a foot block on Gallen, whose penalty was firmly delivered to the bottom corner.

It was the 15th minute before McFadden hoisted Termon’s first score of the evening.

By then, a trio of Gallen scores had MacCumhaills off and running. Two routine frees were followed by a splendid point out on the left in the 14th minute. Gallen staved off the close attention of several Termon players before swinging over.

MacCumhaills might have sneaked a goal at the midpoint of the first half, but Termon goalkeeper Emmett Maguire clawed away from Conor Doherty’s shot.

At the water break, MacCumhaills were 0-3 to 0-1 in front and when Joel Bradley-Walsh boomed over in added time they led 1-6 to 1-4 at the changeover.

Termon scored two goals in the opening 11 minutes of the second half. McGettigan profited when dispossessing goalkeeper Ciaran Foy. McGettigan, stationed in at full-forward when he picked up an injury, proved more than a handful and he applied the finish.

Gallagher was fouled when he went to meet McGettigan’s deliver and McFadden beat Foy with the penalty.

Sean MacCumhaills: Ciaran Foy; Aaron Gillooley, Jack Burke, Conor McCormack; Jack Duffy, Joe Boyle, Cian Mulligan; Chad McSorley (1-0), Luke Gavigan; Conor Doherty, Jamie Keegan (0-1), Peter Byrne; Joel Bradley-Walsh (0-1), Oisin Gallen (1-8, 1-0pen, 4f), Kevin McCormack (0-1). Subs: Eoin McGonagle for C.McCormack (46), Alan Sproule for Doherty (53), Dylan Doherty for Bradley-Walsh (57), Sean Breen for K.McCormack (58).



Termon: Emmett Maguire; Cormac Gallagher, Evan Coleman, Conor Cassidy; Caolan Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan, Anthony Grant (0-1); Ryan McFadden (1-4, 1-0pen, 2f), Bobby McGettigan (1-0); Aaron Reid (0-1), Steve McDaid, Jack Alcorn; Mark Gallagher (1-1), Conor Black, Oisin Harkin. Sub: Stephen Black for McGettigan (53).



Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary’s, Convoy).