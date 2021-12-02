Donegal GAA to begin new 2020 SFC final investigation next week

Donegal GAA officials are due to get down to investigations into the troubled Donegal 2020 SFC final for the second time next week - although it could be closer to Christmas before a definitive outcome is reached.

This follows the setting up last week of new investigation committee to look into the substitution issue that has left the deferred championship in limbo since its completion in August

Naomh Conaill won the game 4-2 on penalties after the game had ended level Naomh Conaill 2-7 to Kilcar’s 0-13 at the end of two periods of extra-time.

Donegal vice-chairman Seamus O’Domhnaill confirmed the new committee is almost complete and that they are expected to have it in place by the end of this week and it is hoped to get down business right away.

GAA regulations state that where a second appeal/objection into an infringement has to be heard anybody that sat on an initial hearing cannot sit on a second case.

“As of last Wednesday night’s executive meeting that decided to set up the new committee we are expecting to finalise the formation of the committee,” O Domhnaill told Donegal Live yesterday.

“It is hoped the committee will get down to work next week and were expecting the outcome and the committee findings will be known in the next two weeks

“It is not expected to be ready before the County Convention but hopefully the week after,” said O’Domhnaill, who is stepping down at the Convention, which takes place on Monday week, December 13.

It is understood the four new members are Edward Molloy, Jim Quinn, Manus O’Donnell and John McEniff and that the executive would like to add one more senior member to the committee.

Kilcar were first into the appeal process claiming Naomh Conaill used too many substitutes.

Their appeal was upheld by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee, who ruled that the final should be replayed.

But Naomh Conaill were not happy and they successfully appealed the Donegal CCC decision to the Ulster Council.

The provincial body ruled that the process must start all over again because the Donegal CCC had infringed a rule relating to video of the game presented at the initial appeal by Kilcar.