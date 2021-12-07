Rooney powers LyIT Freshers into League final

Cian Rooney powered Letterkenny Institute of Technology freshers into the League final
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 1-17
Dundalk Institute of Technology 0-13
(after extra time)
LyIT pulled away from Dundalk IT in extra time on a frostbitten night in Garvaghey on Tuesday.
Aodh Ruadh forward Rooney scored 1-4 for the Port Road students as the booked a berth in the decider.
Conor Og Dennedy arched over a free with the last kick of the game to take the tie to extra time.
In the extra period, Rooney’s spectacular goal took LyIT clear and Luke Barrett’s team will face DCU in next week’s final.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Daithai Roberts; Conor Cannon, Ferdia Doherty, Conal McDermott; Carlos O’Reilly, Eoin De Burca, Conor McGinty; Jack Gillespie, Bannon Corrigan; Fionnan Coyle, Jack Alcorn, Neil Francis Molloy; Conor Og Dennedy, Cian Rooney, Luke Gallagher. Subs: Daragh Mahon for Gillespie, Mickey Mc Hale for Gallagher, Adam Molloy for Dennedy, Michael Leech for Molloy
