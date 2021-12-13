U21 C: St Mary’s into final at Naomh Colmcille’s expense

St Mary’s, Convoy are looking forward to the Donegal U21 C championship final following a semi-final win over Naomh Colmcille.
St Mary’s, Convoy 2-9
Naomh Colmcille 1-3
Conor Bonner and Jason McDaid scored the goals in a much closer contest than the nine points winning margin might suggest.
St Mary’s led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time before dominating on the scoreboard in the second half and the winners were eight up when Tiernan Brown struck for Naomh Colmcille goal to reduce the margin to five.
That was six minutes from the end and shortly after Brown struck Odhran McFadden missed a glorious chance for a second Naomh Colmcille goal but blasted wide.
From the kickout, St Mary’s broke up the field to score their second goal and they added a point late on to run out deserving winners against wasteful Naomh Colmcille who left their shooting boots at home.
St Mary’s, Convoy: Mark Gordan; Eanna McDermott, John Moore, Rory Craig; Conor Gordan, Conal McDermott (0-1), Matthew Coyle (0-1); Liam Toye (0-1), Conor Bonner (1-1); Oran O’Donnell, Ciaran Dolan, Oisin Guthrie (0-1); Jason McDaid (1-0), Cathal Browne, Joe McGill (0-3). Subs: Niall Sweeney (0-1) for O’Donnell, Pauric Gordan for Browne.
Naomh Colmcille: M Whoriskey; J Fitzmaurice, G Casey, A Callaghan; M Friel, C Kennedy, K Diver (0-2); B Doherty, T Brown (1-0); J McDaid, O McFadden, J Davenport (0-1); J Kernan, S Monaghan, L Lynch. Sub: S Marsh for Kernan.
