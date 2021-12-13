Covid supports, sponsors key as Donegal GAA records profit of over €300,000

While Donegal GAA showed a healthy profit in 2021, County Board Treasurer Alan Boyd has warned delegates not to become complacent.

Donegal GAA turned a tidy €319,725 profit for the 12 months ending September 30, 2021, although the figures were impacted by the continuing presence of Covid-19 during that time.

The coffers were boosted further by a €313,291 profit on the House Draw, which made the County Board almost €800,000, all of which is to go towards the development of the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Income rose to €1,080,987 from €1,032,815 - a jump of €48,172 - while expenditure dropped by €210,713 to €761,262.

Donegal GAA’s balance sheet shows cash at bank of €653,009.

The reason for the surplus, Mr Boyd told Monday evening’s convention, which took place virtually, was three-fold: The shortened playing season; Croke Park’s assistance in order to keep matches going, including funding 80 per cent of player expenses; and Donegal’s sponsors staying loyal through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Looking to the future, in case people think we that have money in bank - it will soon disappear,” Gaoth Dobhair clubman Boyd said.

“The running costs of the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy will go up and I estimate that will go to somewhere in the region of €100-€150,000.

“There’ll be a longer playing season, going back out to nine months again and we have increased academy costs.

“We cannot spend mad money. We aren’t in a bad spot, but let’s not get carried away.”

Income for team expenses showed a dramatic increase of over €200,000 to €292,594.

Team administration expenses showed a drop of over €100,000, with €571,290 spent in this accounting period.

Travel expenses for players was down to €102,878 from €152,953 in the previous period, while medical expenses were down by around €32,000 to €81,996.

Expenses on player injury insurance doubled to €8,402, due said the treasurer to ‘a loading of player injuries for us this year’.

Donegal made a big saving on training facilities, spending only €275 in 2021, compared to €12,625, something that was noted is down to the usage of the Donegal GAA Centre, although ground maintenance rose to €76,660 - an increase of almost €30,000.

Royalties on merchandise was down by around €15,000 to €112,032, ‘still good for a Covid year’, the treasurer noted.

Donegal GAA made a profit of €104,121 from summer camps in 2021 while some €40,557 was spent on games development, a figure that included academy costs for busses, meals and laundry.

While the balance sheet shows creditors of €348,957, Mr Boyd told delegates how €153,777 of trade creditors have since been paid off since the preparation of the accounts.

Debtors of €280,918 is made up largely of outstanding levies from cubs as well as outstanding monies from sponsors.

Mr Boyd told delegates that 2021 Club Championship games, with the under-21 figures still to be added, took in approximately €180,000 in gate receipts which will be included in next year’s accounts.