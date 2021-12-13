Search

13 Dec 2021

Online-only ticket purchase for Donegal GAA Championship games to continue

Online-only ticket purchase for Donegal GAA Championship games to continue

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Cash won’t be accepted at Donegal GAA turnstiles for Championship games in 2022.

This year, the Donegal County Board introduced an online system for the purchase of tickets to Championship fixtures.

“We have to stick with it or people won’t get used to it,” Donegal GAA Treasurer Alan Boyd told the annual convention.

“The amount of people wanting to pay cash was at a minimum this year. No-one was turned away. Some got in, but then had their tickets arranged for the next day.”

Mr Boyd was responding to concerns raised by the Ardara secretary, Mary Kelly.

The Ardara club hosted some Championship fixtures at Pearse Memorial Park this year.

“We saw people arriving at the gate wishing to pay in cash,” Ms Kelly said. “ They were told to carry on and we need to address this.

“Some people are not in a position to go in online and buy tickets, It causes terrible confusion and it is very difficult to tell someone that we can’t take cash.”

Mr Boyd told delegates that the cashless arrangement is a much-preferred system.

“It avoids holding money, it is more secure, saves a lot of time going to banks and everything reconciles itself,” he said. “There are little glitches here and there but, overall, it is a better system.”

